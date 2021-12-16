New renders of the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro show them in all their glory

New renders of the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro show them in all their glory0
Now, new renders presented in photos and a 360° video from tipsters OnLeakes and Zoutons have appeared, giving a more detailed look at what the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro might look like. (via AndroidAuthority)
The renders seem to match quite well to the already leaked cases we saw earlier this month. There are three cameras on the back of the two models presented as one big one (which is almost certainly the main one) and a couple more.
Contrary to earlier leaks saying there will be an under-display camera on the front, however, the renders suggest Xiaomi would take the typical center cut-out approach.
Interesting to note is also the rumor that the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro are going to be slightly smaller than their predecessors, even though a tad thicker. The new flagships will measure 152.7 x 70.0 x 8.6mm, compared to the 164.3 x 74.6 x 8.06mm dimensions of the Xiaomi Mi 11.
During the unveiling of Qualcomm’s latest flagship chip—the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1—Xiaomi announced that the Xiaomi 12 lineup will make use of the powerful SoC. Thanks to that information and earlier leaks, we have reasons to expect Xiaomi's new flagships to arrive on December 28th.