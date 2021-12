New renders of the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro show them in all their glory

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

A few days ago, we got a glimpse at what the Xiaomi 12 Ultra might look like , boasting a bold back design with an enormous camera island, which proved to be a controversial topic. And even more recently, some MIUI videos hinted that the Xiaomi 12 Pro would have an under-display selfie camera Now, new renders presented in photos and a 360° video from tipstersandhave appeared, giving a more detailed look at what the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro might look like. (The renders seem to match quite well to the already leaked cases we saw earlier this month. There are three cameras on the back of the two models presented as one big one (which is almost certainly the main one) and a couple more.Contrary to earlier leaks saying there will be an under-display camera on the front, however, the renders suggest Xiaomi would take the typical center cut-out approach.Interesting to note is also the rumor that the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro are going to be slightly smaller than their predecessors, even though a tad thicker. The new flagships will measure 152.7 x 70.0 x 8.6mm, compared to the 164.3 x 74.6 x 8.06mm dimensions of the Xiaomi Mi 11.For those who are confused by the "Pro" and "Ultra" naming (and understandably so), the models set for launch are the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12 Ultra. There are also some reports saying that we can expect a Xiaomi 12 Lite later down the road.During the unveiling of Qualcomm’s latest flagship chip—the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1—Xiaomi announced that the Xiaomi 12 lineup will make use of the powerful SoC. Thanks to that information and earlier leaks, we have reasons to expect Xiaomi's new flagships to arrive on December 28th