Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

Xiaomi users to enjoy Android 15 before Samsung owners do

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Software updates Xiaomi
A person holding the Xiaomi 14 Ultra in one hand and the Galaxy S24 Ultra in the other in front of his face.
It's Friday and the weekend is around the corner, but some Samsung Galaxy owners won't be in a jamboree mood, I can guarantee that much. In contrast, Xiaomi owners can get the party started!

Those Galaxy users who are eager to install the Android 15-based One UI 7 update will have to wait until 2025. As you know, Samsung has just said so at their annual Samsung Developer Conference (SDC).

One UI 7 will be unveiled alongside Samsung's upcoming flagship: the Galaxy S25 in January 2025.

The upcoming update is anticipated to be significant, featuring a complete design overhaul, so maybe it's better for Samsung to take its time.

Xiaomi users, however, will have the opportunity to use the HyperOS 2.0 Android 15-based skin much sooner than Galaxy users.

Gizmochina, a site focused almost exclusively on Far East devices, reports that Xiaomi is ready to drop the HyperOS 2.0 update any time now. The company itself hasn't specified a date, but the report claims the new OS will likely arrive in October.

It's expected that HyperOS 2.0 will debut alongside the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro.

Apart from the newest flagship duo, there's also a list of older Xiaomi devices that are to get the Android 15 experience:


Of course, the very first wave of the HyperOS 2.0 update will be in China. Wider (and potentially global) expansions are expected in December 2024 and early 2025. Which is still earlier than Samsung and their One UI 7 release!

Despite that, we now have a pretty decent idea of what One UI 7 will look like, as reported earlier.

The One UI 7 update introduces several notable changes to the interface. The camera app has been redesigned, placing most controls at the bottom of the screen for easier one-handed use. The recent apps/overview screen now closely resembles iOS's app switcher, giving it a more familiar layout.

Recommended Stories
A vertical app drawer, which was previously available as an option in the Home Up Good Lock module, is now part of the default experience, offering deeper customization options similar to those in the Good Lock app.

The Settings app has also received a slight redesign, as has the battery indicator – changes that had been previously leaked. Some new elements, such as the split notification panel, updated camera interface, and the gallery app's color theme, seem inspired by Apple's iOS. Whether this is seen as a positive or negative will likely depend on user preference.

In addition, One UI 7 is expected to deliver smoother animations, a feature that has been rumored for some time. Overall, as long as these changes remain intuitive and functional, most users are unlikely to mind the design similarities to iOS.

Not bad, not bad at all – even if it doesn't sound much like "the biggest thing ever" to me, One UI 7 should be a move in the right direction.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
Start Free Trial See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service

Latest News

Meet Lily 2 Active, Garmin’s smallest smartwatch with built-in GPS
Meet Lily 2 Active, Garmin’s smallest smartwatch with built-in GPS
Google's Gemini Live goes multilingual and integrates with more apps
Google's Gemini Live goes multilingual and integrates with more apps
The OnePlus 13 will be a specs champ, so why is nobody excited about it?
The OnePlus 13 will be a specs champ, so why is nobody excited about it?
Spotify rolls out a new auto-updating playlist for offline listening
Spotify rolls out a new auto-updating playlist for offline listening
Pavel Durov tries to argue that "little has changed" with Telegram
Pavel Durov tries to argue that "little has changed" with Telegram
Samsung can't even make its thinnest foldable without Chinese help
Samsung can't even make its thinnest foldable without Chinese help
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless