Xiaomi users to enjoy Android 15 before Samsung owners do
It's Friday and the weekend is around the corner, but some Samsung Galaxy owners won't be in a jamboree mood, I can guarantee that much. In contrast, Xiaomi owners can get the party started!
Those Galaxy users who are eager to install the Android 15-based One UI 7 update will have to wait until 2025. As you know, Samsung has just said so at their annual Samsung Developer Conference (SDC).
One UI 7 will be unveiled alongside Samsung's upcoming flagship: the Galaxy S25 in January 2025.
The upcoming update is anticipated to be significant, featuring a complete design overhaul, so maybe it's better for Samsung to take its time.
Xiaomi users, however, will have the opportunity to use the HyperOS 2.0 Android 15-based skin much sooner than Galaxy users.
Gizmochina, a site focused almost exclusively on Far East devices, reports that Xiaomi is ready to drop the HyperOS 2.0 update any time now. The company itself hasn't specified a date, but the report claims the new OS will likely arrive in October.
It's expected that HyperOS 2.0 will debut alongside the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro.
Apart from the newest flagship duo, there's also a list of older Xiaomi devices that are to get the Android 15 experience:
- Xiaomi 14
- Xiaomi 14 Pro
- Xiaomi 14 Ultra
- Xiaomi 13 Ultra
- Xiaomi MIX Fold 4
- Xiaomi MIX Flip
- Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro
- Xiaomi Civi 2
- Redmi K70
- Redmi K70 Pro
- Redmi K70 Ultra
- Redmi K60 Ultra
- Redmi K70E
- Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 13R
Of course, the very first wave of the HyperOS 2.0 update will be in China. Wider (and potentially global) expansions are expected in December 2024 and early 2025. Which is still earlier than Samsung and their One UI 7 release!
Despite that, we now have a pretty decent idea of what One UI 7 will look like, as reported earlier.
The One UI 7 update introduces several notable changes to the interface. The camera app has been redesigned, placing most controls at the bottom of the screen for easier one-handed use. The recent apps/overview screen now closely resembles iOS's app switcher, giving it a more familiar layout.
A vertical app drawer, which was previously available as an option in the Home Up Good Lock module, is now part of the default experience, offering deeper customization options similar to those in the Good Lock app.
The Settings app has also received a slight redesign, as has the battery indicator – changes that had been previously leaked. Some new elements, such as the split notification panel, updated camera interface, and the gallery app's color theme, seem inspired by Apple's iOS. Whether this is seen as a positive or negative will likely depend on user preference.
In addition, One UI 7 is expected to deliver smoother animations, a feature that has been rumored for some time. Overall, as long as these changes remain intuitive and functional, most users are unlikely to mind the design similarities to iOS.
Not bad, not bad at all – even if it doesn't sound much like "the biggest thing ever" to me, One UI 7 should be a move in the right direction.
Things that are NOT allowed: