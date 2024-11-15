Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Xiaomi to kick off Android 15-based HyperOS 2 rollout this month, all eligible devices revealed

By
Xiaomi is one of the first companies to have revealed their Android 15 update plans, but its first list of compatible devices was specifically available for Chinese customers. Today, the handset maker announced all the global models that will receive the Android 15-based HyperOS 2 update, as well as the timeframe for each of these devices.

Even better, Xiaomi announced that the first phones will receive the highly-anticipated HyperOS 2 update as early as this month. Without further ado, here are all the phones slated to receive Xiaomi’s Android 15-based HyperOS 2 update in November:


As obvious from the list above, it’s not just Xiaomi-branded phones that are getting upgraded to Android 15, but those released under the Redmi and Poco brands. With November out of the way, let’s take a look at the phones that are scheduled to receive the same update next month:

  • Xiaomi 13 Ultra
  • Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • Xiaomi 13
  • Xiaomi 13T
  • Xiaomi 13 Lite
  • Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • Xiaomi 12T
  • Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • Xiaomi 12
  • Mi 11 Ultra
  • Mi 11
  • Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
  • Redmi K50i
  • Redmi 13
  • Redmi 13C
  • Redmi 13C 5G
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
  • Redmi Note 12
  • Redmi Note 12 5G
  • Redmi Note 12S
  • Redmi 12 5G
  • Redmi 12
  • Poco F6
  • Poco M6
  • Poco F5 Pro
  • Poco C75
  • Poco C65
  • Poco X5 Pro 5G
  • Poco F5
  • Poco X4 GT
  • Poco F4 GT

Xiaomi 14 Ultra | Image credits: PhoneArena

But it’s not just Xiaomi’s phones that are getting the Android 15 update. The Chinese handset maker also reveal all the tablets that will receive the update, although the list isn’t that long. For starters, Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 is the only tablet to be updated to Android 15 in November.

Starting December, the following tablets are eligible for Android 15 updates, although exact timing will depend on region:

  • Xiaomi Pad 6
  • Redmi Pad Pro 5G
  • Redmi Pad Pro
  • Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G
  • Redmi Pad SE 8.7
  • Redmi Pad SE
  • Poco Pad

Last but not least, Xiaomi announced that its Smart Band 9 Pro will also receive the HyperOS 2 update in November.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

