Xiaomi to kick off Android 15-based HyperOS 2 rollout this month, all eligible devices revealed
Xiaomi is one of the first companies to have revealed their Android 15 update plans, but its first list of compatible devices was specifically available for Chinese customers. Today, the handset maker announced all the global models that will receive the Android 15-based HyperOS 2 update, as well as the timeframe for each of these devices.
Even better, Xiaomi announced that the first phones will receive the highly-anticipated HyperOS 2 update as early as this month. Without further ado, here are all the phones slated to receive Xiaomi’s Android 15-based HyperOS 2 update in November:
- Xiaomi MIX Flip
- Xiaomi 14T Pro
- Xiaomi 14T
- Xiaomi 14 Ultra
- Xiaomi 14
- Xiaomi 13T Pro
- Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G
- Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 13 Pro
- Redmi Note 13 5G
- Redmi Note 13
- Poco F6 Pro
- Poco X6 Pro
- Poco X6
- Poco M6 Pro
As obvious from the list above, it’s not just Xiaomi-branded phones that are getting upgraded to Android 15, but those released under the Redmi and Poco brands. With November out of the way, let’s take a look at the phones that are scheduled to receive the same update next month:
- Xiaomi 13 Ultra
- Xiaomi 13 Pro
- Xiaomi 13
- Xiaomi 13T
- Xiaomi 13 Lite
- Xiaomi 12T Pro
- Xiaomi 12T
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Xiaomi 12
- Mi 11 Ultra
- Mi 11
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Redmi K50i
- Redmi 13
- Redmi 13C
- Redmi 13C 5G
- Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G
- Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 12
- Redmi Note 12 5G
- Redmi Note 12S
- Redmi 12 5G
- Redmi 12
- Poco F6
- Poco M6
- Poco F5 Pro
- Poco C75
- Poco C65
- Poco X5 Pro 5G
- Poco F5
- Poco X4 GT
- Poco F4 GT
Xiaomi 14 Ultra | Image credits: PhoneArena
But it’s not just Xiaomi’s phones that are getting the Android 15 update. The Chinese handset maker also reveal all the tablets that will receive the update, although the list isn’t that long. For starters, Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 is the only tablet to be updated to Android 15 in November.
Last but not least, Xiaomi announced that its Smart Band 9 Pro will also receive the HyperOS 2 update in November.
Starting December, the following tablets are eligible for Android 15 updates, although exact timing will depend on region:
- Xiaomi Pad 6
- Redmi Pad Pro 5G
- Redmi Pad Pro
- Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G
- Redmi Pad SE 8.7
- Redmi Pad SE
- Poco Pad
