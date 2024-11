Xiaomi to kick off Android 15-based HyperOS 2 rollout this month, all eligible devices revealed

Android 15





Android 15 , but those released under the Redmi and Poco brands. With November out of the way, let’s take a look at the phones that are scheduled to receive the same update next month:



Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13T

Xiaomi 13 Lite

Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Redmi K50i

Redmi 13

Redmi 13C

Redmi 13C 5G

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 12

Redmi Note 12 5G

Redmi Note 12S

Redmi 12 5G

Redmi 12

Poco F6

Poco M6

Poco F5 Pro

Poco C75

Poco C65

Poco X5 Pro 5G

Poco F5

Poco X4 GT

Poco F4 GT

Android 15 update. The Chinese handset maker also reveal all the tablets that will receive the update, although the list isn’t that long. For starters, Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 is the only tablet to be updated to Android 15 in November.



Starting December, the following tablets are eligible for Android 15 updates, although exact timing will depend on region:



Xiaomi Pad 6

Redmi Pad Pro 5G

Redmi Pad Pro

Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G

Redmi Pad SE 8.7

Redmi Pad SE

Poco Pad

Last but not least, Xiaomi announced that its Smart Band 9 Pro will also receive the HyperOS 2 update in November.

Xiaomi is one of the first companies to have revealed their Android 15 update plans, but its first list of compatible devices was specifically available for Chinese customers. Today, the handset maker announced all the global models that will receive the Android 15 -based HyperOS 2 update, as well as the timeframe for each of these devices.Even better, Xiaomi announced that the first phones will receive the highly-anticipated HyperOS 2 update as early as this month. Without further ado, here are all the phones slated to receive Xiaomi’s-based HyperOS 2 update in November: