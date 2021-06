Xiaomi addresses battery degradation when using the new almighty 200W Hypercharge

Xiaomi’s 200W charging degrades the battery to around 80% capacity in just two years





It’s important to note that with proper care for your battery, such as following some simple battery health rules such as not letting your phone constantly discharge to 0%, avoiding high temperatures environments when charging, and using certified chargers for your phone model, you can improve the rate of which battery degradation happens. However, the industry has yet to come up with a solution to avoiding some battery health impact of ultrafast chargers.



Xiaomi has announced in May a new crazy-fast charging tech called Hypercharge that charges the phone with the stunning 200W power. The tech was previewed charging a custom-made Mi 11 Pro’s 4,000mAh battery from 0 to 100% in just 8 minutes. However, the company now reveals that this actually comes at the price of battery longevity to some extent, reports Android Authority In an answer to question from a Q&A section on Chinese website Weibo , Xiaomi addressed some concerns over whether or not such ultra-fast charging can affect the battery longevity of your phone. The post states that 800 charging and discharging cycles at 200W can lead to a battery capacity of “above 80%”.Roughly, 800 charge and discharge cycles amount to a bit more than two years. Technically, this means a phone with a 4,000mAh battery cell will be able to use around 3,200mAh (80%) of its battery after this period if you charge it via a 200W charger. Of course, that’s not an enormous amount of battery degradation, but it’s still worth mentioning.Additionally, Xiaomi stated in the post that according to Chinese regulatory standards, a 60% or more battery capacity has to be left after 400 charge-discharge cycles, which roughly amounts to around a year. It’s evident that 60% of battery capacity is far from great, especially with modern age smartphones supporting 5G, fast refresh rate displays, and a wide variety of power-consuming features.