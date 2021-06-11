Xiaomi addresses battery degradation when using the new almighty 200W Hypercharge
Xiaomi’s 200W charging degrades the battery to around 80% capacity in just two years
In an answer to question from a Q&A section on Chinese website Weibo, Xiaomi addressed some concerns over whether or not such ultra-fast charging can affect the battery longevity of your phone. The post states that 800 charging and discharging cycles at 200W can lead to a battery capacity of “above 80%”.
Additionally, Xiaomi stated in the post that according to Chinese regulatory standards, a 60% or more battery capacity has to be left after 400 charge-discharge cycles, which roughly amounts to around a year. It’s evident that 60% of battery capacity is far from great, especially with modern age smartphones supporting 5G, fast refresh rate displays, and a wide variety of power-consuming features.
At the time of announcement, here's how Xiaomi previewed the new fast-charging tech:
Charge up to 100% in just 8 minutes using wired charging and 15 minutes wirelessly! #XiaomiHyperCharge— Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 31, 2021
Too good to be true? Check out the timer yourself! #InnovationForEveryonepic.twitter.com/muBTPkRchl
It’s important to note that with proper care for your battery, such as following some simple battery health rules such as not letting your phone constantly discharge to 0%, avoiding high temperatures environments when charging, and using certified chargers for your phone model, you can improve the rate of which battery degradation happens. However, the industry has yet to come up with a solution to avoiding some battery health impact of ultrafast chargers.
