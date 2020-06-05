Fast charging is more important than long battery life

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.

Fast charging means topping up your phone isn’t an event to plan around

The drawbacks of superfast charging





Of course, carrying even a small charger around is not feasible for everyone. In some scenarios, nothing can replace having a massive battery or a power bank at hand, because there's just no power outlet to charge from.





Personally, however, I’ll gladly trade some backpack space for the benefits of fast charging. Once you get used to it, everything else seems like going 10 years back in time. In my opinion, fast charging is one of the most underrated features in smartphones today. While high-refresh-rate displays and gazillion- pixel sensors are cool to have, they’re not quality of life improvements the way really fast charging is.





But what do you think? Vote for your preference in the poll below and explain your choice in the comment section!



