$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

Xiaomi's new HyperCharge can charge your phone in 8 minutes

Doroteya Borisova
By Doroteya Borisova
May 31, 2021, 6:58 AM
Xiaomi's new HyperCharge can charge your phone in 8 minutes
Fresh from having just been removed from the US blacklist this May, Xiaomi has stepped up the charging game by unleashing a brand new charging solution, which can apparently juice up your phone in a matter of mere minutes.

Xiaomi has called the new technology HyperCharge, and it's got both wired and wireless variants. The wired method has the ability to charge a 4000mAh-battery phone at a rate of 200 Watts, according to the Chinese manufacturer, while the wireless reaches a charging rate of 120 Watts. 

To put this into perspective, the iPhone 12 Pro Max supports a maximum of 15 Watts for wireless charging, and this only with Apple's own MagSafe chargers.

So, just how fast can HyperCharge actually charge your phone? To answer the burning question, Xiaomi has posted a video from their official Twitter account. The clip demonstrates a custom-built Mi 11 (with a 4000mAh battery) hooked up to a HyperCharge rig for wired charging during the first half, and wirelessly during the second half of the video. 


As the video shows, it took barely over three minutes to hit 50% capacity with the wired HyperCharge method, and 100% in a meager seven minutes and fifty-six seconds. With wireless "HyperCharging," it took fifteen minutes on the dot to get the phone juiced up to 100%.

To avoid any misconceptions, it's worth repeating that Xiaomi's Hypercharge is not yet available in the smartphone market, as none of the devices out there today are built to support it—yet

Naturally, such mind-boggling charging rates carry with them concerns of overheating and rapid degradation of battery health. We are looking forward to finding out more details about the technology behind HyperCharge, which we suspect will involve at least two separately charging batteries in order to support such speeds.


FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Best iPad Pro (2021) cases
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
Best iPad Pro (2021) cases
Best iPad Pro keyboard cases (2021)
by Radoslav Minkov,  1
Best iPad Pro keyboard cases (2021)
Huawei Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro appear days before announcement running Harmony OS
by Iskren Gaidarov,  1
Huawei Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro appear days before announcement running Harmony OS
iPadOS 15 wishlist - Top features we want and what to expect
by Radoslav Minkov,  7
iPadOS 15 wishlist - Top features we want and what to expect
OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro receive Oxygen OS update to fix cameras, charging, and more
by Alan Friedman,  0
OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro receive Oxygen OS update to fix cameras, charging, and more
Verizon boosts up 5G at these places for Memorial Day
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Verizon boosts up 5G at these places for Memorial Day

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones
Popular stories
Official new product video for Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds leaks
Popular stories
Samsung reportedly kicks off production of iPhone 13 Pro's 120Hz display
Popular stories
All you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 5G family may have just been leaked

Popular stories

Popular stories
These apps drain your battery the most and take up all of your storage
Popular stories
Official new product video for Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds leaks
Popular stories
New Samsung TV ad leaks Under Panel Camera (UPC) for the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Popular stories
With less than two weeks until the WWDC reveal, unknown tipster tweets new features for iOS 15
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: everyone's a winner in these new 5G speed tests
Popular stories
Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless