Silicon batteries already at their limits before Samsung or Apple could start using them

Silicon batteries, as miraculous as they seem, are reaching their limits this year.

Apple and Samsung users are still waiting for the two companies to adopt denser silicon batteries like their Chinese rivals. These batteries, however, have apparently already begun to hit their limits, and engineers are now working on improving them in other ways.

According to two industry insiders here and here (translated sources), silicon-based batteries will hit the maximum limit this year. This is approximately 8,500 mAh per singular battery cell, with higher capacities basically impossible to achieve.

Would an 8,500 mAh battery make you ditch Samsung or Apple?

As such, the smartphone industry is now moving towards improving how silicon is used instead of how much of it can be stuffed into a cell. According to the second report, one team is already experimenting with 9,000 mAh batteries.

To improve silicon batteries in the future, alternative materials could be combined with the silicon to limit its expansion when it’s hot. Another way to approach this problem is to use smarter software, namely AI-powered battery management. Such a solution would control how much battery usage is allowed per app, and also monitor the charging of the battery: with the goal of making it less stressful on the cell.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 5,000 mAh battery. | Video credit — Samsung

Apple and Samsung are still experimenting with silicon batteries, but haven’t begun using them across their products. Both the Galaxy S25 series as well as the iPhone 16 family use traditional Li-ion batteries, which means that they have smaller batteries than the competition. Even the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to carry over its predecessor’s 4,400 mAh battery.

Meanwhile, Chinese phone manufacturers have adopted the new battery tech, and their phones boast much larger capacities. The Red Magic 10 Pro, for example, has a battery capacity of 7,050 mAh. Meanwhile, the Honor Power has a battery capacity of a mouthwatering 8,000 mAh, which is pretty close to current battery tech’s theoretical limit.

Battery capacity, after unobstructed displays, is my biggest pet peeve with modern phones. It’s one of the reasons that I still often suggest Chinese phones to people, as I think that Americans need to move past Samsung and Apple. I’m just hoping that both these companies aren’t too late to the party, and that something even better than silicon batteries is discovered soon.

Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
