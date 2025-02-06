Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!
Alleged Xiaomi 15 Ultra smiles for the camera

By
Xiaomi
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Xiaomi 14 Ultra remains a stylish flagship | Image credit: Xiaomi
Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of yet another top-tier phone, the 15 Ultra. Although we’ve already had a couple of reports that introduced us to some of the hardware the phone is expected to pack inside, no images of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaked until recently.

Just like its predecessor, Xiaomi 15 Ultra features a huge camera island on the upper back. Although the original post that included the leaked picture was removed, the image is heavily shared on the Internet.

Although Xiaomi 15 Ultra retains of the form factor of the predecessor, it features a dual-tone design. For the unaware, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra comes with a faux leather back panel, but the upcoming model has both a faux leather material and what appears to be plastic.

The LEICA logo is visible on the camera island, which confirms once again that Xiaomi and the renown German optics company continue their fruitful partnership this year as well.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra
Xiaomi 15 Ultra features a slightly different design than its predecessor | Image credit: Weibo

Truth be told, the live image doesn’t seem to do the phone justice. The previous model definitely looks better, but maybe the “real thing” is going to prove us otherwise.

Since information about the Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s camera has already emerged earlier this week, here is a quick rundown of all the details that we got until now. First off, the LEICA camera system on the back includes a 200-megapixel periscope camera and three 50-megapixel primary (Sony LYT-900 sensor), 50-megapixel ultra-wide, and 50-megapixel telephoto (Sony IMX858 sensor) cameras.

Based on previous reports, Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship is expected to pack a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a huge 6,000 mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging speeds. Of course, the phone runs on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 right out of the box.

Xiaomi hasn’t yet revealed the 15 Ultra’s reveal date, but rumor has it that the flagship will be introduced later this month. However, Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be initially introduced in China, with a global release following in the coming months.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer

