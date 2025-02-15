Leaked renders confirm Xiaomi 15 Ultra is going to spice things up
Are you a Samsung fan? Or perhaps you prefer Apple’s devices? Then you’re probably used to owning the same phone despite spending a lot of money to upgrade it once every few years. Of course, your phone is faster, has a better camera and probably features more storage, but it looks almost the same no matter how many years have passed since you upgraded.
That said, Xiaomi is one of the companies that has recently decided to refresh its flagship lineup, which means that if you’re a long-time fan, you’ll have a very nice surprise seeing their next product, the 15 Ultra.
Although not really a surprise since one or more live pictures of a Xiaomi 15 Ultra pointed to a not-so-subtle design change that will definitely spice things up. Unlike the previous models that either featured faux-leather or glass back, Xiaomi 15 Ultra offers the best of both worlds.
Thankfully, there are many handset makers that prefer to radically change the look of their phones quite often, so there’s enough variation on the market if you know where to look.
That said, Xiaomi is one of the companies that has recently decided to refresh its flagship lineup, which means that if you’re a long-time fan, you’ll have a very nice surprise seeing their next product, the 15 Ultra.
Although not really a surprise since one or more live pictures of a Xiaomi 15 Ultra pointed to a not-so-subtle design change that will definitely spice things up. Unlike the previous models that either featured faux-leather or glass back, Xiaomi 15 Ultra offers the best of both worlds.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra | Images credits: AndroidHeadlines
Granted, the camera island remains the only element that distracts the eye from a rather sleek, stylish design, Xiaomi 15 Ultra shapes up to be a very nice change from the traditional flagship the Chinese company has been releasing for a few years now.
What’s also interesting about the phone’s look, as shown in the leaked pictures, is that Xiaomi seems to have opted for a quad micro-curved design. It makes it so the glass on the front feels like it’s merging with the phone’s body. Also, the bezels seem very thin, but that’s certainly not a surprise for a flagship.
What’s also interesting about the phone’s look, as shown in the leaked pictures, is that Xiaomi seems to have opted for a quad micro-curved design. It makes it so the glass on the front feels like it’s merging with the phone’s body. Also, the bezels seem very thin, but that’s certainly not a surprise for a flagship.
Just by looking at these renders and it should be safe to say that Xiaomi 15 Ultra is going to be a very exciting device design-wise. Looks aside, the flagship is rumored to pack a punch too when it comes to hardware.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra is said to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and an immensely powerful camera configuration co-engineered with Leica, which consists of a large 50-megapixel main camera (1-inch sensor), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 50-megapixel short-range telephoto camera, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, among other things.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra is said to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and an immensely powerful camera configuration co-engineered with Leica, which consists of a large 50-megapixel main camera (1-inch sensor), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 50-megapixel short-range telephoto camera, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, among other things.
We expect Xiaomi to introduce its new flagship in China at the end of the month, but a global launch might be revealed a few days later at MWC 2025.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: