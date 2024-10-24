Xiaomi 15 series official renders reveal the design of the upcoming flagships
We've had a pretty good idea of what the Xiaomi 15 Pro would look like for a while now, thanks to leaked renders and even glimpses of the phone in the hands of the company's vice president. However, as Xiaomi gears up to launch its new Xiaomi 15 series later this month, the company has released official renders of its upcoming flagship phones.
Xiaomi recently shared official renders of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro on its official page on the Chinese social media platform Weibo (translated source), confirming what we expected about their design.
The Xiaomi 15 is set to feature a 6.36-inch display, positioning it as a compact option to compete with the vivo X200 Pro mini in China. Notably, this model will introduce an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which Xiaomi claims will speed up logins by up to 50%. On the power front, it's expected to pack a 5,500 mAh battery, supporting both 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.
On the optics front, the Xiaomi 15 Pro is likely to feature:
The Xiaomi 15 series is set to make its debut on October 29 in China, with a global launch expected to follow. While the design may feel a bit familiar and doesn't feature any major overhauls, I think the impressive specs – at least on paper – should definitely catch the eyes of consumers. After all, the current model has had a strong sales performance, so there's every reason to believe the upcoming series will do just as well.
Take a look at the official renders of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro
The new models will maintain the same look as their predecessors, featuring the square-shaped triple rear camera setup. Notably, the updated Leica camera now has its LED flash positioned outside the square module, adding a fresh touch to the familiar design.
Xiaomi 15, featuring its signature Leica camera. | Image credit – Xiaomi
Xiaomi seems to have tweaked the design to accommodate a robust Laser AF module. This technology, commonly found in smartphones and cameras, uses a laser beam to measure the distance between the camera and the subject. By gathering this data, the lens can adjust its focus, resulting in sharper images.
The design of the Xiaomi 15 Pro has also been officially unveiled, showcasing the phone in an eye-catching green color. Previously, we only saw renders of this device in black, white, and silver.
Xiaomi 15 Pro in an eye-catching green color. | Image credit – Xiaomi
Xiaomi claims the new Pro model is "thinner, stronger, and more refined." Weighing in at 213 g and measuring just 8.35 mm thick, the Xiaomi 15 Pro is set to feature a massive 6.78-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a stunning 2K resolution and a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. To keep everything running smoothly, it's expected to pack a robust 6000 mAh battery, offering 90 W wired charging, 80 W wireless charging, and even 10 W reverse wireless charging.
- A 50 MP Light Fusion 900 series primary sensor with an f/1.4 aperture
- A 50 MP ultra-wide lens
- A new 50 MP Sony IMX858 5X telephoto camera
- A 32 MP front-facing camera
