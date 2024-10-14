See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Xiaomi 15 Pro seen in public before its official launch

Xiaomi
A render of the Xiaomi 15 Pro smartphone in three colors: black, white, and gray.
Xiaomi is getting ready to roll out its next flagship lineup, the Xiaomi 15 series. After leaked renders gave us a peek at the Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors, the device has now been spotted out in the real world.

Xiaomi 15 Pro keeps the design language of the Xiaomi 14 series


A photo of Xiaomi Group Vice President Wang Xiaoyan was recently shared on the Chinese social media platform Weibo (translated source), and what is catching everyone's attention is the device in his hand – it looks like he's holding the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Pro.


What appears to be the Xiaomi 15 Pro in the hands of the company’s Vice President. | Image credit – Learn from Yang/ Weibo

Overall, the design appears quite similar to the Xiaomi 14 series. The camera island closely resembles the previous model and is positioned in the same spot as on the Xiaomi 14 Pro. The notable difference, however, is that the LED flash has been moved outside the main camera island this time around.

Xiaomi likely made this design tweak to accommodate a powerful Laser AF module. This tech, commonly used in smartphones and cameras, uses a laser beam to measure the distance between the camera and the subject, helping the lens quickly adjust for sharper focus and clearer images.

On the optics front, the Xiaomi 15 Pro is expected to feature:

  • A 50 MP primary sensor with an f/1.4 aperture
  • A 50 MP ultra-wide lens
  • A new 50 MP Sony IMX858 5X telephoto camera
  • A 32 MP front camera

The Xiaomi 15 series is set to be officially revealed later this month, possibly on October 20. It is expected to run on the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, with up to 16GB of RAM and as much as 1TB of internal storage.

As for the Xiaomi 15 Pro, it's likely to feature a massive 6.78-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with crisp 2K resolution and a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. To keep everything powered, a 6000 mAh battery should be used, supporting 90 W wired charging and 80 W wireless charging.

October is set to be an exciting month for flagship phone launches. While the Xiaomi 15 series may seem a bit familiar and doesn't bring any drastic design changes, I think its eye-catching specs – at least on paper – will soon have it in the hands of many more users, not just Xiaomi's Vice President. After all, the current model has enjoyed a solid start in sales, and there's no reason to think the upcoming series won't follow suit.
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

