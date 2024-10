Xiaomi 15 Pro seen in public before its official launch

What appears to be the Xiaomi 15 Pro in the hands of the company’s Vice President. | Image credit – Learn from Yang/ Weibo





Overall, the design appears quite similar to the Xiaomi 14 series. The camera island closely resembles the previous model and is positioned in the same spot as on thePro. The notable difference, however, is that the LED flash has been moved outside the main camera island this time around.Xiaomi likely made this design tweak to accommodate a powerful Laser AF module. This tech, commonly used in smartphones and cameras, uses a laser beam to measure the distance between the camera and the subject, helping the lens quickly adjust for sharper focus and clearer images.On the optics front, the Xiaomi 15 Pro is expected to feature:The Xiaomi 15 series is set to be officially revealed later this month, possibly on October 20. It is expected to run on the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, with up to 16GB of RAM and as much as 1TB of internal storage.As for the Xiaomi 15 Pro, it's likely to feature a massive 6.78-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with crisp 2K resolution and a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. To keep everything powered, a 6000 mAh battery should be used, supporting 90 W wired charging and 80 W wireless charging.October is set to be an exciting month for flagship phone launches. While the Xiaomi 15 series may seem a bit familiar and doesn't bring any drastic design changes, I think its eye-catching specs – at least on paper – will soon have it in the hands of many more users, not just Xiaomi's Vice President. After all, the current model has enjoyed a solid start in sales , and there's no reason to think the upcoming series won't follow suit.