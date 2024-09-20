Xiaomi 15 charging details show attention is on other upgrades
Up Next:
Xiaomi 14 | Image credit – PhoneArena
Xiaomi is already gearing up for the launch of its new flagship Xiaomi 15 series, and the leaks are rolling in. The latest report focuses on the charging capabilities, giving us a glimpse of what to expect.
Charging support remains the same
The Xiaomi 15 recently appeared on China's 3C certification website, confirming its model number as 24129PN74C. The listing also reveals support for MDY-14-EC adapters and a maximum of 90W wired charging, just like its predecessor, the Xiaomi 14.
The listing doesn't provide details about the Xiaomi 15's wireless charging capabilities. Still, it is likely to stick with the same specs as the Xiaomi 14, offering around 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.
China’s 3C certification site spills more details about the upcoming Xiaomi 15. | Image credit – MySmartPrice
The Xiaomi 15 series is set to include three models: the Xiaomi 15, 15 Pro, and 15 Ultra. This new flagship lineup is expected to be the first to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.
Additionally, the Xiaomi 15 Pro, the middle model in the lineup, is rumored to come with a new single wide aperture main camera featuring a 50 MP resolution and a much larger sensor. This will be complemented by a 50 MP 3x telephoto periscope zoom camera. It seems the Xiaomi 15 Pro could have a triple camera system, with each lens clocking in at 50 megapixels.
On another note, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is rumored to come with a new 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, stepping up from the 50 MP lens found on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. But it's not just about the camera; the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to offer some cool choices for its backplate materials, including glass, ceramic, and vegan leather. Each option will likely be available in various colors, giving you plenty of ways to customize your device.
The series is set to make its debut in China before hitting the global stage, likely at MWC in Barcelona in 2025. While it seems the battery capacity of the regular model won't see any changes, I think the Xiaomi 15 series looks like a solid upgrade from its predecessor. So, if you are in the market for a new Android smartphone with impressive camera features, this lineup is definitely worth watching out for.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: