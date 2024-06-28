Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Xiaomi 15 Pro main camera might say goodbye to variable aperture

Xiaomi 15 Pro main camera might say goodbye to variable aperture
Xiaomi 14 | Image credit – PhoneArena

Later this year, Xiaomi is set to launch its new flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 15 series, and the rumors are already swirling. A recent leak spilled almost everything about the Xiaomi 15 Pro camera, and now another leak is giving us even more details.

The main camera may no longer feature variable aperture


According to a fresh report from China (translated source), the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Pro might feature a new single wide aperture main camera boasting a 50MP resolution and a significantly larger sensor. So, it appears that Xiaomi is moving away from the variable aperture seen in its predecessor.

This will be paired with a 50MP 3x telephoto periscope zoom camera, backing up an earlier rumor. In fact, the Xiaomi 15 Pro might sport a triple camera setup, each with 50 megapixels. The main camera is likely to use a 1-inch OmniVision OV50K sensor, while the periscope zoom camera is expected to feature the Sony IMX882.

Aside from the camera, the latest report suggests that the Xiaomi 15 Pro will be a bit slimmer than its 8.5 mm thick predecessor. It might also feature a "2K" resolution micro-curved screen similar to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, a larger battery, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.



Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensors use sound waves invisible to the human ear to create a 3D map of your fingerprint under the phone screen, making it a secure and convenient way to unlock your phone, even with wet or oily fingers.

Plus, Qualcomm is set to drop the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 this October, and Xiaomi might be the first to use it. The Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro are expected to be the first phones to rock this cutting-edge chipset.

In October last year, Xiaomi introduced its Xiaomi 14 series in China. While the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra made their way to global markets, the Xiaomi 14 Pro stayed within China. The Xiaomi 15 Pro could take a similar route, but there's always a chance the Chinese tech giant might change things up this time. We're expecting the series to be unveiled around October this year as well.
