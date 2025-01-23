Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Xiaomi 15 gets a festive makeover with a new color option

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Xiaomi
A woman is pulling a Xiaomi 15 smartphone out of her pocket.
Last October, Xiaomi 15 hit the Chinese market with an overwhelming array of color choices. From standard shades to various Limited Edition options, there was no shortage of variety. And now, the company added yet another one to the lineup.

To celebrate Chinese New Year, Xiaomi introduced a new color called the Spring Festival Gift, decked out in a bold purplish-red (magenta) color. The sleek design is paired with a black frame, complementing the black-ish rectangular camera island. This new color is pretty similar to the one on the Xiaomi SU 7 EV, which was unveiled earlier this year. Maybe Xiaomi thought, "Hey, if you're getting a new car, why not match it with a new phone?"

Image credit – Xiaomi

Alright, let's keep going. Nothing's changed under the hood – same phone, just dressed in magenta now. Just to jog your memory, the Xiaomi 15 is rocking a 6.36-inch OLED display with a buttery-smooth 120 Hz refresh rate and an impressive 3,200-nit peak brightness. Powering it all is the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM. For storage, you've got options ranging from 256GB all the way up to 1TB.

The Xiaomi 15 packs a triple-camera setup on the back:

  • A 50 MP main shooter with OIS
  • A 50 MP ultrawide camera
  • A 50 MP telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom

Up front, there's a 32 MP selfie camera for those crisp selfies. Keeping everything running is a 5,400 mAh battery, which supports lightning-fast 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The Xiaomi 15 hasn't made its way outside of China just yet, but if past launches are anything to go by, it'll likely debut globally alongside the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. And with the Ultra expected to be announced in just a few weeks, the wait might not be too long.

What really sets Xiaomi apart from the competition, in my opinion, is the sheer variety of color options and finishes. I mean, the Xiaomi 15 is available in more than 40 hues! Meanwhile, take the newly released Galaxy S25, for example – you're stuck with just four colors, plus three more that are only available online, and honestly, they're kind of dull compared to what Xiaomi offers.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
It may be too late for the Galaxy S25, but the S26 Ultra may finally come with the long-rumored battery-stacking tech
It may be too late for the Galaxy S25, but the S26 Ultra may finally come with the long-rumored battery-stacking tech

Latest News

If you didn't like the Galaxy S25, the iPhone SE 4 might give you a reason to get excited — soon
If you didn't like the Galaxy S25, the iPhone SE 4 might give you a reason to get excited — soon
The ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024) is a steal at Best Buy, but only for a limited time
The ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024) is a steal at Best Buy, but only for a limited time
Sleek Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a fantastic price cut, making it a top choice for foldable fans
Sleek Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a fantastic price cut, making it a top choice for foldable fans
High-end Beats Studio Pro headphones are selling at a generous discount on Amazon
High-end Beats Studio Pro headphones are selling at a generous discount on Amazon
Grab a $100 discount on the 16/256 OnePlus 12R with a coupon at the official store
Grab a $100 discount on the 16/256 OnePlus 12R with a coupon at the official store
Sales mix of new iPhone 16 models flashes a yellow "caution" light for Apple
Sales mix of new iPhone 16 models flashes a yellow "caution" light for Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless