Xiaomi 15 gets a festive makeover with a new color option
Last October, Xiaomi 15 hit the Chinese market with an overwhelming array of color choices. From standard shades to various Limited Edition options, there was no shortage of variety. And now, the company added yet another one to the lineup.
To celebrate Chinese New Year, Xiaomi introduced a new color called the Spring Festival Gift, decked out in a bold purplish-red (magenta) color. The sleek design is paired with a black frame, complementing the black-ish rectangular camera island. This new color is pretty similar to the one on the Xiaomi SU 7 EV, which was unveiled earlier this year. Maybe Xiaomi thought, "Hey, if you're getting a new car, why not match it with a new phone?"
Image credit – Xiaomi
Alright, let's keep going. Nothing's changed under the hood – same phone, just dressed in magenta now. Just to jog your memory, the Xiaomi 15 is rocking a 6.36-inch OLED display with a buttery-smooth 120 Hz refresh rate and an impressive 3,200-nit peak brightness. Powering it all is the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM. For storage, you've got options ranging from 256GB all the way up to 1TB.
The Xiaomi 15 packs a triple-camera setup on the back:
- A 50 MP main shooter with OIS
- A 50 MP ultrawide camera
- A 50 MP telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom
Up front, there's a 32 MP selfie camera for those crisp selfies. Keeping everything running is a 5,400 mAh battery, which supports lightning-fast 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.
The Xiaomi 15 hasn't made its way outside of China just yet, but if past launches are anything to go by, it'll likely debut globally alongside the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. And with the Ultra expected to be announced in just a few weeks, the wait might not be too long.
What really sets Xiaomi apart from the competition, in my opinion, is the sheer variety of color options and finishes. I mean, the Xiaomi 15 is available in more than 40 hues! Meanwhile, take the newly released Galaxy S25, for example – you're stuck with just four colors, plus three more that are only available online, and honestly, they're kind of dull compared to what Xiaomi offers.
