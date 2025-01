Xiaomi 15 gets a festive makeover with a new color option

Image credit – Xiaomi





A 50 MP main shooter with OIS

A 50 MP ultrawide camera

A 50 MP telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom

Alright, let's keep going. Nothing's changed under the hood – same phone, just dressed in magenta now. Just to jog your memory, theis rocking a 6.36-inch OLED display with a buttery-smooth 120 Hz refresh rate and an impressive 3,200-nit peak brightness. Powering it all is the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM. For storage, you've got options ranging from 256GB all the way up to 1TB.Thepacks a triple-camera setup on the back:Up front, there's a 32 MP selfie camera for those crisp selfies. Keeping everything running is a 5,400 mAh battery, which supports lightning-fast 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.Thehasn't made its way outside of China just yet, but if past launches are anything to go by, it'll likely debut globally alongside theUltra. And with the Ultra expected to be announced in just a few weeks , the wait might not be too long.What really sets Xiaomi apart from the competition, in my opinion, is the sheer variety of color options and finishes. I mean, the Xiaomi 15 is available in more than 40 hues ! Meanwhile, take the newly released Galaxy S25 , for example – you're stuck with just four colors, plus three more that are only available online, and honestly, they're kind of dull compared to what Xiaomi offers.