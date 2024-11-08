Xiaomi 15 and its 40 color variants: choose wisely
You could have the Xiaomi 15 in any color you like, as long as that color is one of the 40 hues that Xiaomi says it can come in.
That's actually amazing.
Just like car colors, phone hues have been more or less monochrome (in general) for many years now – have you paid attention to how many silver, black, or gray phones are out there?
Also, there are rumors that next year's Apple flagships – the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max – could come in bold, striking green.
However, this – or next – year's iPhones don't come close to the sheer number of color options that the Xiaomi 15 comes with.
The Xiaomi 15 Pro is available in three base colors alongside a unique tone (the last one):
The Xiaomi 15 is made in four colors that use "a glass material with a velvet-like sandblasting", offering a "smooth yet textured finish". The non-Pro model also comes with the Liquid special, which features a "unique rear glass panel" that has undergone an "exceptionally refined hot-pressing process" to create a textured ripple effect:
However, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi 15 Custom Edition and Xiaomi 15 Limited Edition.
The Custom Edition (pictured in the header) of the Xiaomi 15 offers a sleek choice between a black or white high-gloss frame and a selection of three distinct color themes. Xiaomi has crafted 20 unique color options that users can mix and match with the frame, resulting in a total of 40 possible color combinations.
Designed with a focus on luxury, the Xiaomi 15 Limited Edition features a middle frame inlaid with an eco-friendly cultivated diamond, boasting 57 radiant facets that complement its polished metallic frame. The back cover is crafted from high-tech vegan leather and is available in three stylish shades: White, Gray, and Orange. To complete the premium package, the Limited Edition also includes a matching nano-tech vegan leather cardholder and passport holder.
The official Xiaomi specs page for the Xiaomi 15 line says there are 40 different color combinations to choose from!
The Xiaomi 15 Pro comes in four color options. | Image credit – Xiaomi
The Xiaomi 15 Pro is available in three base colors alongside a unique tone (the last one). :
- Gray
- White
- Green
- Liquid Silver Edition.
The non-Pro Xiaomi 15 comes in five color options. | Image credit – Xiaomi
The Xiaomi 15 is made in four colors that use "a glass material with a velvet-like sandblasting", offering a "smooth yet textured finish". The non-Pro model also comes with the Liquid special, which features a "unique rear glass panel" that has undergone an "exceptionally refined hot-pressing process" to create a textured ripple effect:
- Black
- White
- Green
- Purple
- Liquid Silver Edition
Here's the Liquid Silver Edition:
Looks sleek! | Image credit – Xiaomi
However, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi 15 Custom Edition and Xiaomi 15 Limited Edition.
The Xiaomi 15 Limited Edition. | Image credit – Xiaomi
The Custom Edition (pictured in the header) of the Xiaomi 15 offers a sleek choice between a black or white high-gloss frame and a selection of three distinct color themes. Xiaomi has crafted 20 unique color options that users can mix and match with the frame, resulting in a total of 40 possible color combinations.
