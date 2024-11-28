Xiaomi 15 FCC listing reveals inferior global version which will launch soon
*Header image is referential and showcases the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. | Image credit — Xiaomi
An FCC listing for what is likely the Xiaomi 15 has been spotted, giving us some more information on what we can expect from the upcoming global launch. Released last month in China the Xiaomi 15 is a powerful flagship but the global release will sacrifice two key components: RAM and storage.
A few years ago 512 GB of storage would have seemed quite decent but now it’s nothing to write home about. There will also be no card slot — in modern smartphone fashion — so the storage can’t be extended either. And while 12 GB of RAM is good enough the phone would have definitely felt snappier with 16 GB instead.
An FCC listing for what is likely the Xiaomi 15 has been spotted, giving us some more information on what we can expect from the upcoming global launch. Released last month in China the Xiaomi 15 is a powerful flagship but the global release will sacrifice two key components: RAM and storage.
The Chinese version has the option to have up to 16 GB of RAM alongside storage that can be as high as 1 TB. However, if the FCC listing is to be believed, the global version will only have options for 12 GB of RAM and either 256 GB or 512 GB of storage.
A few years ago 512 GB of storage would have seemed quite decent but now it’s nothing to write home about. There will also be no card slot — in modern smartphone fashion — so the storage can’t be extended either. And while 12 GB of RAM is good enough the phone would have definitely felt snappier with 16 GB instead.
iPhone 16 Pro can have up to 1 TB of storage. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Other than the unnecessary changes to RAM and storage the phone is a very powerful device. Some of the standouts include:
All of this for just around $620 makes the Xiaomi 15 an absolute steal. If Americans moved past Samsung and Apple they’d see Xiaomi give those two some really tough competition.
Not only does this have the potential to lower costs for Xiaomi’s phones even more, it might also see the company overtake Samsung in something that is very near and dear to the latter. Samsung Foundry is still struggling to attain reasonable yield results for 3 nm chip fabrication.
- The latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
- A 120 Hz LTPO OLED screen with up to 3200 nits of peak brightness
- 90W wired and 50W wireless charging
All of this for just around $620 makes the Xiaomi 15 an absolute steal. If Americans moved past Samsung and Apple they’d see Xiaomi give those two some really tough competition.
No global release date has been announced yet though it will probably come out early next year alongside the Galaxy S25 lineup. Another interesting development by Xiaomi recently is that the company has announced it will launch its own 3 nm chipsets in 2025.
Not only does this have the potential to lower costs for Xiaomi’s phones even more, it might also see the company overtake Samsung in something that is very near and dear to the latter. Samsung Foundry is still struggling to attain reasonable yield results for 3 nm chip fabrication.
It remains to be seen how Trump’s proposed tariffs may affect Xiaomi’s adoption in the U.S. moving forward.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: