Xiaomi 15 Ultra to get one more material option for its back panel

We can expect these materials to be paired with specific color options, adding another layer of customization. Xiaomi has a history of using all three types of material, so it's safe to say that the build quality will be of a high standard.Beyond the backplate, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is shaping up to be a powerhouse. Fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, it promises top-tier performance. A large QHD+ display and a camera system co-engineered with Leica are also on the cards, including a rumored 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens.We are especially excited what Xiaomi does next with its flagship's camera system, as the Xiaomi 14 Ultra beat all other phones in our PhoneArena Camera Score , marking it as the best camera phone we have tested so far.But to digress back to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra's design, the choice of backplate materials adds an extra layer of excitement, giving potential buyers even more reasons to look forward to the announcement.