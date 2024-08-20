Xiaomi 15 Ultra to get one more material option for its back panel
Xiaomi is getting ready to make a statement with its next flagship smartphone. The upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra is rumored to offer a tantalizing choice of backplate materials: glass, ceramic, and vegan leather.
While this information primarily pertains to the Chinese variant, it's exciting to speculate about what options might be available globally. After all, variety is the spice of life, and having multiple choices when purchasing a flagship device is always a welcome addition.
Beyond the backplate, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is shaping up to be a powerhouse. Fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, it promises top-tier performance. A large QHD+ display and a camera system co-engineered with Leica are also on the cards, including a rumored 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens.
We are especially excited what Xiaomi does next with its flagship's camera system, as the Xiaomi 14 Ultra beat all other phones in our PhoneArena Camera Score, marking it as the best camera phone we have tested so far.
But to digress back to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra's design, the choice of backplate materials adds an extra layer of excitement, giving potential buyers even more reasons to look forward to the announcement.
Let's break down the options:
- Glass: The classic choice, offering a sleek and modern look. It's familiar territory for most smartphone users, providing a smooth and reflective surface.
- Ceramic: For those seeking durability and a premium feel, ceramic is the way to go. It's typically heavier than glass but offers superior scratch resistance and a unique aesthetic.
- Vegan leather: This eco-friendly option provides a different texture and grip compared to glass or ceramic. It's often lighter, making it a potential favorite for those who prioritize a comfortable hold.
We can expect these materials to be paired with specific color options, adding another layer of customization. Xiaomi has a history of using all three types of material, so it's safe to say that the build quality will be of a high standard.
