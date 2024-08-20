Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Less than two days left to pre-order your Pixel 9 with great discounts! Check out the deals now.
GOOGLE PIXEL DEAL ALERT
Less than two days left to pre-order your Pixel 9 with great discounts! Check out the deals now.
Aug 22, Thu, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Xiaomi 15 Ultra to get one more material option for its back panel

By
0comments
Xiaomi 15 Ultra to get one more material option for its back panel
Xiaomi is getting ready to make a statement with its next flagship smartphone. The upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra is rumored to offer a tantalizing choice of backplate materials: glass, ceramic, and vegan leather.

While this information primarily pertains to the Chinese variant, it's exciting to speculate about what options might be available globally. After all, variety is the spice of life, and having multiple choices when purchasing a flagship device is always a welcome addition.

Let's break down the options:

  • Glass: The classic choice, offering a sleek and modern look. It's familiar territory for most smartphone users, providing a smooth and reflective surface.
  • Ceramic: For those seeking durability and a premium feel, ceramic is the way to go. It's typically heavier than glass but offers superior scratch resistance and a unique aesthetic.
  • Vegan leather: This eco-friendly option provides a different texture and grip compared to glass or ceramic. It's often lighter, making it a potential favorite for those who prioritize a comfortable hold.

We can expect these materials to be paired with specific color options, adding another layer of customization. Xiaomi has a history of using all three types of material, so it's safe to say that the build quality will be of a high standard.

Beyond the backplate, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is shaping up to be a powerhouse. Fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, it promises top-tier performance. A large QHD+ display and a camera system co-engineered with Leica are also on the cards, including a rumored 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens.

We are especially excited what Xiaomi does next with its flagship's camera system, as the Xiaomi 14 Ultra beat all other phones in our PhoneArena Camera Score, marking it as the best camera phone we have tested so far.

But to digress back to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra's design, the choice of backplate materials adds an extra layer of excitement, giving potential buyers even more reasons to look forward to the announcement.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama

Latest News

Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless