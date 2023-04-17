Samsung and Apple are not enough: Stunning Xiaomi 13 Ultra has next-level nano-skin design





Xiaomi 13 Ultra: a revolutionary new nano-skin material?

It looks like leather, but it's far, far more durable









It takes guts to make a phone with a white leather like finish and advertize the white version as the signature color.





One simple reason for that: white in this textured finish is almost sure to stain, and having your phone looking dirty after a couple of weeks of use is not great.





But Xiaomi is extremely confident in this design. It calls the texture on the back a "nano-skin technology" and it is now in its second generation (first one was on last year's Xiaomi 12S Ultra). It has a number of advantages over glass: first and most importantly, it won't shatter when you drop the phone, and second - and just as important - it has an incredible comfortable, warm, leather feel that is so nice to the touch.





All of this, Xiaomi promises happens with great anti-stain features, so it looks as new after long term use. Oh, and it has a "99% antibacterial ability", which is a nice little detail.









The second color for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is the green you see above, for those who think that white is not their cup of tea.





It is the same nano-skin finish, with the same anti-stain properties, and same comfy feel.





But we also get to see the actual design. Notice how the area around the camera is slightly elevated, so the Xiaomi 13 Ultra kind of resembles the look of a real physical camera. Incredibly cool!





Most Advanced Screen Ever on a phone?

2,600 nits of brightness!









We don't yet know the exact screen size of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, but chances are it will come with a large sized, 6.7" OLED screen.





The previous model had one really cool feature which was a special coating that prevented finger smudges from accumulating on the screen.





This new model would be even better, Xiaomi promises. The company worked with display maker China Star to create the C7 screen panel, which hits a record-busting 2,600 nits, and allegedly has better viewing angle and lower screen power consumption than the Samsung E6 display panel that you find in the best smartphones currently.





This is indeed quite the achievement by Xiaomi, and once again shows the company is doing some serious work on all aspects of the phone.





Innovative cooling system

A new cooling solution that Xiaomi has developed in the last year and a half









The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is launching with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip as most flagships this year, and as the chip is clearly the best thing that has happened to Android, Xiaomi wants to make the most of it.





Welcome a brand new cooling system that Xiaomi has been working on in the past one year and a half. This cooling solution almost hits the limits of passive heat dissipation. Welcome a brand new cooling system that Xiaomi has been working on in the past one year and a half. This cooling solution almost hits the limits of passive heat dissipation.









This new heat pump cooling system is allegedly twice as effective as current vapor chamber cooling systems, which just means that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra should be able to play even the most demanding games without much of throttling.





The list of new features continues with a new emergency battery saver mode. When enabled, it will stretch 1% of battery life to 12 minutes of talk time, or it can ensure your phone will not die in the next 60 minutes.





Xiaomi also teases improvements to the antennas for the "strongest signal experience in the history of Xiaomi mobile phones," thanks to a dual-wing antenna group.

So what is this Xiaomi 13 Ultra all about?