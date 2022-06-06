 Check out these renders of the yet to be unveiled Xiaomi 12 Ultra - PhoneArena
Check out these renders of the yet to be unveiled Xiaomi 12 Ultra

Check out these renders of the yet to be unveiled Xiaomi 12 Ultra
The third-largest smartphone manufacturer in the world is Xiaomi. Once known as China's Apple, the manufacturer subsequently built a reputation as a firm that delivers great value for the money. The company, which continues to stay clear of the U.S., has already released domestic and global versions of three Xiaomi 12 series phones: the Xiaomi 12, the Xiaomi 12 Pro, and the Xiaomi 12 X.

The phone expected to be the top-of-the Xiaomi 12 line, the Ultra, surfaced in a render posted by OnLeaks' tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (via Zouton). The handset is rumored to be equipped with a 6.6-inch curved AMOLED display sporting a 1440 x 3220 resolution, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also refreshes 120 times a second.

On the back of the handset, you'll find a circular camera bump on the rear of the device expected to star a primary camera with a 50MP sensor, a 48MP wide-angle lens, and a 48MP periscope lens for a telescopic camera. A centered punch-hole camera with a 20MP sensor on the front display will snap selfies and a dual speaker system delivers outstanding audio.


We could see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood with 256GB or 512GB of storage inside. Android 12 will be pre-installed. Even though the device isn't being sold in the states, the phone is estimated to be priced at the U.S. Dollar equivalent of $1,350. We could see the Xiaomi 12 Ultra unveiled sometime over the next month.
