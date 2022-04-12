Xiaomi 12 Lite leaked specs reveal a solid midranger

Xiaomi 12 Lite leaked specs reveal a solid midranger0
Now, thanks to the latest leak we can peek at the specs of the affordable Lite model. This phone carries on the “Lite” legacy of the company, following last year’s Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G. The leak comes from the Twitter account of Yogesh Brar (91mobiles, a good track record), so these specs might turn out to be solid.
According to the Twitter post, the Xiaomi 12 Lite will come equipped with a 6.55" FHD+ AMOLED panel with a fast 120 Hz refresh rate - a definite step up from the previous iteration of the Lite idea (the Mi 11 Lite sported a 90 Hz panel).
Further down the specs sheet we find a 4,500 mAh battery, coupled with 67W fast charging. Another update if we compare these specs to the Mi 11 Lite with its 4,250mAh cell and 33W fast charging.
The memory situation is not surprising, and it is actually identical to the previous generation, offering 6/8GB of RAM, and 128/256GB of storage. The chipset also remains unchanged from last year - it’s the Snapdragon 778G, an upper midrange, 5G-equipped silicon.
The camera system is listed with a triple setup - consisting of a 64 MP main camera with OIS, 8 MP ultrawide, and 5 MP macro snapper. On the front, the Xiaomi 12 Lite will supposedly have a 16MP selfie camera, a strange downgrade compared to the 20MP one found in the Mi 11 Lite.
Finally, the leaked specs mention an in-display fingerprint sensor, another upgrade (or a downgrade, depending on which technology you prefer) from the side-mounted scanner from the last generation. On the software front we’re looking at Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top, a pretty standard setup.
It’s also worth noting that this leak follows another info posted about two months ago by Xiaomiui.net, revealing some of the specs of the Xiaomi 12 Lite, along with render images. Both sources seem to agree on the specs of the new Lite, citing the same chipset, main camera, and display resolution and refresh rate.
The aforementioned leak also revealed the design of the Xiaomi 12 Lite (albeit in alleged leaked renders) and it’s very similar to the vanilla Xiaomi 12 (which is not a bad thing).
There’s no word on when the new Xiaomi 12 Lite will be officially announced, and the pricing is another mystery as well. Judging from the price of the Mi 11 Lite from last year, we should expect the successor to match the $300 price tag of its predecessor.
Xiaomi 11 Lite specs (rumored)
- 6.55" FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- 6/8GB RAM
- 128/256GB storage
- Rear Cam- 64MP (OIS) + 8MP (UW) + 5MP (macro)
- Front Cam- 16MP
- 4,500mAh battery
- 67W charging
- Android 12
- MIUI 13
- In-display Fingerprint
- Hi-Res Audio
