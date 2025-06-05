Xfinity’s rewards program is getting better as beloved perk makes a comeback

Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

By
Xfinity Rewards, the free customer appreciation program of Comcast’s telecom company, is becoming even more appealing with the return of the “Summer of Movies” perk as part of the ultimate summer deals promotion.

For those unfamiliar with Xfinity Rewards, this is a loyalty program launched by Xfinity back in 2022, which offers customers various perks every year. Some of these perks are only available for a limited time, while others return to the program at certain times throughout the year.

We’re inviting customers to experience the magic of movies like never before, with exclusive perks powered by the full strength of Comcast NBCUniversal. It’s a celebration of cinema and a reflection of our commitment to delivering unforgettable rewards through the power of our family of brands.

– Becky Thomas, VP, Customer Loyalty and Growth, Comcast, June 2025.

This time around Xfinity is bringing back its “Summer of Movies” promotion, a great benefit for Xfinity’s customers, which offers access to dozens of free and discounted entertainment, as well as movie perks.

  • A sweepstakes to Universal Epic Universe
  • $1 weekend movie rentals
  • Up to two Fandango tickets to How to Train Your Dragon in theaters June 13
  • Free Peacock Premium subscription (available for Diamond and Platinum reward members only)
  • Exclusive discounts on Universal Orlando tickets, vacation packages, and in-park experiences
  • A chance to win the ultimate “Summer of Movies” at home entertainment set up

The big prize members of the Xfinity Rewards program can win is a 3-day admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Universal Volcano Bay water theme park, plus 1-day admission to the all-new Universal Epic Universe.

Also, entering the Summer of Movies Sweepstakes, members have a chance to win the ultimate at-home entertainment set up including a Samsung 55’ Crystal UHD TV, an outdoor/indoor projector with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, Bose TV speaker, movie theater popcorn popper, Ninja ice cream maker, and a SodaStream.

Xfinity announced that the sweepstakes opens June 10 and runs through August 10, so if you consider yourself lucky, there’s no reason not to enter it.

Recommended Stories
Xfinity Rewards tiers | Screenshot by PhoneArena

But wait, there’s more! Xfinity announced that rewards members can get up to two Fandango tickets to the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon, which premieres in theaters on June 13. This is a limited-time offer available from June 2 to June 17, aimed at Platinum and Diamond tiered members.

Still, Silver and Gold tiered members qualify for a special buy-one, get-one movie ticket offer if they want to see the movie.

Joining the Xfinity Rewards program is free and can be done via the Xfinity app or the official website. Obviously, in order to be eligible, you have to be an Xfinity customer.

Cosmin Vasile
