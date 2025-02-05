Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!
Xfinity’s NOW Mobile offers customers free Moto G 5G phones and $100 prepaid cards

Deals Xfinity
Moto G 5G (2024)
Moto G 5G (2024) usually sells for $160 | Image credit: Motorola
Comcast Xfinity’s NOW Mobile is kicking off the Tax Season of savings with promotional offers to entice customers to switch to its wireless service. The subscription-based mobile service by Xfinity is offering customers a new Moto G 5G for free through February 17.

The affordable Moto G 5G is available for free to all NOW Mobile customers who activate a new line and start taking advantage of the carrier’s all-in monthly pricing with no credit checks, no contracts, and unlimited data, talk, and text.

But wait, there’s more! NOW Mobile announced that new customers porting in their line can get a $100 prepaid card, an excellent deal that will only be available until March 31. This particular deal requires the activation of a new NOW Mobile line and transfer of a phone number from another mobile carrier (Xfinity Mobile excluded) within 30 days of phone line activation date.

Also, you must maintain the new line with active account in good standing for 60 days following line activation. It’s also important to mention that the offer is not valid with prior purchases, returns or exchanges.

A new NOW Mobile customers can save up $300 | Image credit: NOW Mobile

Besides offering customers free Moto G 5G phones and $100 prepaid cards, NOW Mobile will also waive the line setup fee for all new customers until March 31. Once again, this requires activation of a new NOW Mobile line. This offer has a value of $25 per line and can’t be combined with other service offers.

A new NOW Mobile customer can save up to $300 for just signing up, but the carrier promises to offer even more savings all year long. If you’re just here for the Moto G 5G, this is an affordable Android phone that typically sells for $160. This particular model is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The Moto G 5G sports a large 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. Also, the phone packs a dual-camera (50 MP + 2 MP), a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.
