X (formerly Twitter) lost 600 million visitors in September, according to new data

X (Twitter) has been in the hot water recently with criticism from both users and governments. Now, new data shows that the social media platform has lost about 600 million visitors in September alone, reports Android Headlines.

The data comes from SimilarWeb, a company that tracks visits to most websites. According to the data, X dropped from 6.4 billion visitors in August to 5,8 billion in September. This is not an enormous number of visitors lost but still amounts to an almost 10% decrease, which is not negligible either.


Additionally, of the 176 countries that visited X In September, we're seeing 83% of them recording a decline in traffic. Also, Google Trends data show that searches for Twitter have been dropping consistently since Elon Musk took over.

It will be interesting to see how the platform moves on from that: if it gains new visitors or loses some more, and only time can really tell. Recently, the company announced a pilot program in New Zealand and the Philippines where new users will have to pay $1 per year to post on X. It's curious to see how this will go down.
