X saves your spot: A new feature might let you pick up where you left off in videos
Ever since Elon Musk bought Twitter in 2022, the social media platform has seen some big changes. You've probably noticed that it's not called Twitter anymore, right? It's now called X, and its owner wants to make it an "everything app," giving users all sorts of features like banking, calls, job listings, and video streaming.
Many of the new features and updates since Twitter became X have been geared towards X premium subscribers. This includes audio and video calls, which are now accessible to both iOS and Android users. Towards the end of last year, X introduced two new premium plans, expanding the subscription options to three plans in total:
Here's the latest scoop from X: A new feature is on the horizon, letting users pick up where they left off in long videos. Elon Musk (in his usual style of unveiling features and sharing updates) responded to a post mentioning that this feature—allowing you to save your spot in longer videos, similar to what YouTube does—is on its way soon.
PREVIEW: will soon save your position in longer videos when you come back to it, just like Youtube does. pic.twitter.com/uLwGTDsjQq— X News Daily (@xDaily) February 19, 2024
This could be a great addition because, to be honest, it can be frustrating to start over every time something interrupts your viewing. Just like with a YouTube Premium membership where you can seamlessly continue from where you left off, it wouldn't be surprising if X reserves this convenience for its paying users. However, for confirmation, we'll have to wait for the feature to roll out.
- Basic: This plan costs $3 per month or $32 per year. It offers features like post editing, longer posts, encrypted DMs, or video downloads. However, it doesn't remove ads or give you a blue checkmark.
- Premium: This plan costs $8 per month or $84 per year. It includes all the features of Basic and a larger boost to your replies in the platform's algorithm.
- Premium+: This plan costs $16 per month or $168 per year. It offers all the features of Premium, plus a completely ad-free experience on X and early access to the newly introduced AI chatbot Grok.
