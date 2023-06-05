Apple releases videos showing off the cool new features and products announced today at WWDC
As if you didn't know, Apple introduced its mixed-reality headset today, the Vision Pro, at WWDC 2023. An impressive headset with an even more impressive price tag of $3,499, the device will be available for purchase early next year. Apple CEO Tim Cook, realizing the importance of the moment, took some pages out of the Steve Jobs playbook in introducing the most complicated device Apple has ever built.
If you had something more important to do and missed the Keynote, you can watch the Vision Pro new product video below. Repeating a theme that the late Steve Jobs said during the unveiling of Multi-Touch on the iPhone in 2007, the Vision Pro's input model works like magic. Again, just as Jobs did when he introduced Multi-Touch, we hear about the creation of input models like the "mouse" for the Mac, and the "click-wheel" for the iPod. For Vision Pro, you use your eyes, hands, and voice to navigate through the device.
Apple introduced some cool new features for its other devices including Name Drop, which allows you to trade contact information with another iPhone user by putting each user's iPhone near each other. Users can set up their own contact poster that shows up on phone or FaceTime video calls, and speaking of FaceTime, if the party you want to video chat with isn't available, you can leave a video message.
A long-awaited feature, multiple timers are now coming to the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch (it's, uh, about, time). Charging your iPhone with the screen in landscape orientation turns the device into an alarm clock, a music player, or a scoreboard; it's a feature called Standby. Autocorrect is new and improved, and the Vision Pro is also included in this video.
If you missed the entire WWDC 2023 Keynote event, don't fret. Apple released a video of the whole thing which runs for over two hours and six minutes. You can also catch up on the day's events by checking out our stories about Apple Vision Pro, the changes coming to iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, and what's new in watchOS.
