Apple releases videos showing off the cool new features and products announced today at WWDC

If you had something more important to do and missed the Keynote, you can watch the Vision Pro new product video below. Repeating a theme that the late Steve Jobs said during the unveiling of Multi-Touch on the iPhone in 2007, the Vision Pro's input model works like magic. Again, just as Jobs did when he introduced Multi-Touch, we hear about the creation of input models like the "mouse" for the Mac, and the "click-wheel" for the iPod. For Vision Pro, you use your eyes, hands, and voice to navigate through the device.