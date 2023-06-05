Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Trending:
WWDC'23: Livestream and liveblog
WWDC'23: Livestream and liveblog
Apple expected to announce a VR headset, the iOS 17 update and more

Apple announces watchOS 10: The Apple Watch experience, redefined

Apple
1
WatchOS 10: The biggest update in years
Today at WWDC 2023, Apple has announced the latest, and objectively, greatest update to the watchOS platform. The software that powers all Apple Watch wearables is scoring quite an intriguing set of new features that will overhaul the user experience. Just like the rest of the software updates previewed at WWDC'23, watchOS 10 is coming this fall to an Apple Watch near you.

Okay, after all this hype, let's see what's new with Apple's watchOS 10.

watchOS 10 scores a visual overhaul that allows you to access your widgets at a glance with select watchfaces. To access widgets in watchOS 10, one will have to simply turn down the digital crown down and see a list of all their widgets. It seems watchOS widgets look and seemingly feel like iOS widgets, providing you with vital information. Smart Stack is a major part of watchOS 10 as well, automatically bundling widgets together similarly to the wat iOS handles these.


Apple has also redesigned some of the essential watchOS apps, like World Clock, and multiple updates to Workout and Health.

New watch faces are an important part of every watchOS update, and this one is no different. Palette and Snoopy & Woodstock will be the two new watchfaces. The latter is somewhat interactive and would react to the local weather and other activities. 


We expect watchOS 10 to arrive on the same set of smartwatches that supported watchOS 9. This means that the Apple Watch Series 4 and newer should receive watchOS 9 this fall. 

The developer beta of watchOS 10 is coming to all those with Apple developer account shortly after the WWDC keynote concludes. Adventurous users will be able to wet their beak in the public beta, coming this July. 

This story is developing. It will be continuously updated as more details emerge...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger
T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger
Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
Why is your Android phone so slow? Doesn’t matter, here is how to fix it!
Why is your Android phone so slow? Doesn’t matter, here is how to fix it!
Loading Comments...

Latest News

These are the iPhones that will get the all-new iOS 17 this fall
These are the iPhones that will get the all-new iOS 17 this fall
Vote now: What's your favorite iOS 17 feature?
Vote now: What's your favorite iOS 17 feature?
The iOS 17 Public Beta will be headed to an iPhone near you really soon
The iOS 17 Public Beta will be headed to an iPhone near you really soon
iOS 17 will bring two new cool features to your iPhone's Phone app
iOS 17 will bring two new cool features to your iPhone's Phone app
iPadOS 17 is officially announced with Live Widgets and Health for iPad
iPadOS 17 is officially announced with Live Widgets and Health for iPad
Tons of new iMessage features are coming to your iPhone with iOS 17!
Tons of new iMessage features are coming to your iPhone with iOS 17!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless