Apple announces watchOS 10: The Apple Watch experience, redefined

watchOS 10 scores a visual overhaul that allows you to access your widgets at a glance with select watchfaces. To access widgets in watchOS 10, one will have to simply turn down the digital crown down and see a list of all their widgets. It seems watchOS widgets look and seemingly feel like iOS widgets, providing you with vital information. Smart Stack is a major part of watchOS 10 as well, automatically bundling widgets together similarly to the wat iOS handles these.









Apple has also redesigned some of the essential watchOS apps, like World Clock, and multiple updates to Workout and Health.





New watch faces are an important part of every watchOS update, and this one is no different. Palette and Snoopy & Woodstock will be the two new watchfaces. The latter is somewhat interactive and would react to the local weather and other activities.











We expect watchOS 10 to arrive on the same set of smartwatches that supported watchOS 9. This means that the Apple Watch Series 4 and newer should receive watchOS 9 this fall.





The developer beta of watchOS 10 is coming to all those with Apple developer account shortly after the WWDC keynote concludes. Adventurous users will be able to wet their beak in the public beta, coming this July.



Today at WWDC 2023, Apple has announced the latest, and objectively, greatest update to the watchOS platform. The software that powers all Apple Watch wearables is scoring quite an intriguing set of new features that will overhaul the user experience. Just like the rest of the software updates previewed at WWDC'23, watchOS 10 is coming this fall to an Apple Watch near you.