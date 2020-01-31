Are you worried the Wuhan coronavirus is infecting your Galaxy S20 case shipments?
Not when it comes to the most anticipated Samsung phones in years, though. We've been waiting years with bated breath for Samsung to conquer the last bastions on its way to flagship excellence - battery and camera specs - and the giant leap in the naming scheme - from Galaxy S10 to Galaxy S20 - in the span of year, hints that it now will.
Typically, MobileFun by now has official, as well as third-party cases and covers to preview and showcase in anticipation of new Galaxy or Note lines announcement. Now, however, they are still at the placeholder pic stage, and are warning that the typical delays experienced around the Chinese New Year celebrations are now significantly compounded by the pandemic scare.
Thus, huge accessory production and shipment delays seem to be getting the norm, rather than the exception. MobileFun says that it, and other platforms like Amazon, have been getting emails from suppliers that they were supposed to "provide first shipments in the last week of February," but that has now been delayed with at least a week.
Given that Samsung plans to release the S20 series on March 6th, there might be a dearth of accessories around its launch which we hope won't impact the official ones that Samsung sells on its store, too.
Long story short, there already a few wrappers available at MobileFun, Totallee, or other places that you can place an order for, and be prepared for the Great S20 Accessory Pandemic of 2020. This is why we wanted to ask you how worried are you that the new coronavirus outbreak is affecting the S20 accessory suppliers. As Leslie Knope likes to say in Parks & Rec: "extremely worried," "somewhat worried" or "not at all?"
