These are the Galaxy S20, Plus, and Ultra wrapped in thin cases up for pre-order

Coupled with the shaved-off top and bottom bezels, compared to its Galaxy S10 predecessors, the Galaxy S20 family will require a novel case-making approach that just barely wraps around the extremely thin bezels and the almost flat display on the sides.





The rather different camera setup on their backs means that accessory makers had to rework their wares for the fresh design in comparison with, well, everything that Samsung has released heretofore.





Well, thanks to our good friends from Totallee, we can begin rounding up some of the best thin, light and elegant cases and covers for Samsung's newest trio of flagships to help you choose what to wrap your precious with when you order, as they just sent us their set ready for pre-order.





Together with Peel and a few other brands, Totallee is a staple when it comes to minimalist, thin, light and clear cases, and with model names that used to involve the word scarf, you can bet that the Totallee creations are incredibly slim and airy.





Best of all, they are giving us one last full look at the Galaxy S20, S20+ and Ultra designs before the official announcement. You can pre-order them right now for $35 a pop, in matte or transparent finish.









Those thin and light cases will still bear the brunt when your Galaxy hits the ground - we all know that it's not a matter of if, but rather when. Moreover, the thinner the case, the more likely it is that the wireless charging pads that now serve iPhones as well will be able to get through to the internal coils, so hit Totallee's site if you have made up your mind on the Galaxy S20 family model you are going to get already.

Samsung's "Premium Hole" Infinity-O display design from the Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ will be trickling down to the Galaxy S20 family as well, while the looks at the back will be a continuation of what Samsung started with its latest Galaxy A51 and A71 midrangers, with a huge rectangular camera island.