These are the Galaxy S20, Plus, and Ultra wrapped in thin cases up for pre-order
The rather different camera setup on their backs means that accessory makers had to rework their wares for the fresh design in comparison with, well, everything that Samsung has released heretofore.
Well, thanks to our good friends from Totallee, we can begin rounding up some of the best thin, light and elegant cases and covers for Samsung's newest trio of flagships to help you choose what to wrap your precious with when you order, as they just sent us their set ready for pre-order.
Together with Peel and a few other brands, Totallee is a staple when it comes to minimalist, thin, light and clear cases, and with model names that used to involve the word scarf, you can bet that the Totallee creations are incredibly slim and airy.
Best of all, they are giving us one last full look at the Galaxy S20, S20+ and Ultra designs before the official announcement. You can pre-order them right now for $35 a pop, in matte or transparent finish.
Those thin and light cases will still bear the brunt when your Galaxy hits the ground - we all know that it's not a matter of if, but rather when. Moreover, the thinner the case, the more likely it is that the wireless charging pads that now serve iPhones as well will be able to get through to the internal coils, so hit Totallee's site if you have made up your mind on the Galaxy S20 family model you are going to get already.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):