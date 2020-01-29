These are the Galaxy S20, Plus, and Ultra wrapped in thin cases up for pre-order





Coupled with the shaved-off top and bottom bezels, compared to its Galaxy S10 predecessors, the Galaxy S20 family will require a novel case-making approach that just barely wraps around the extremely thin bezels and the almost flat display on the sides.





The rather different camera setup on their backs means that accessory makers had to rework their wares for the fresh design in comparison with, well, everything that Samsung has released heretofore.





Well, thanks to our good friends from Totallee, we can begin rounding up some of the best thin, light and elegant cases and covers for Samsung's newest trio of flagships to help you choose what to wrap your precious with when you order, as they just sent us their set ready for pre-order.





Together with Peel and a few other brands, Totallee is a staple when it comes to minimalist, thin, light and clear cases, and with model names that used to involve the word scarf, you can bet that the Totallee creations are incredibly slim and airy.





Best of all, they are giving us one last full look at the Galaxy S20, S20+ and Ultra designs before the official announcement. You can pre-order them right now for $35 a pop, in matte or transparent finish.







