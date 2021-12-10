Would you buy an iPhone if it looked like a Samsung Galaxy?8
Reputable company analysts like Ming-Chi Kuo have claimed it in memos to clients, and Korean industry sources say Samsung Display has already ordered the machines for it, so an iPhone with a punch-hole display seems like a done deal at this point.
Samsung already employs a fully functioning UDC selfie snapper on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, so tucking Face ID's infrared camera and flood illuminator components beneath a high refresh rate LTPO panel for the iPhone 14 Pro models shouldn't be much of a problem for its production prowess. Moreover, LG is also rumored to be working on a punch-hole iPhone display as an extra supplier, provided that it can pull it off with the quality and quantity that Apple demands.
While the move will drastically increase the screen-to-body ratio of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, turning the latter into the largest usable display panel on an iPhone ever, it will also nix the visual differentiation Apple's handsets had before the competition. This is why we wanted to ask you whether you'd still like and buy an iPhone if it looked like just another wave in the sea of punch-hole display Android phones.