



Nevertheless, Apple managed to significantly shrink the notch on the iPhone 13 series by moving the earpiece up top, but it is becoming increasingly likely that the company is also prepared to chuck it altogether next year.









Apple has succeeded in miniaturizing the Face ID components, and reportedly most of them will be situated under the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max displays, while the handsets will have only one display hole for the selfie camera visible on immediate inspection.









While the move will drastically increase the screen-to-body ratio of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, turning the latter into the largest usable display panel on an iPhone ever, it will also nix the visual differentiation Apple's handsets had before the competition. This is why we wanted to ask you whether you'd still like and buy an iPhone if it looked like just another wave in the sea of punch-hole display Android phones.





Would you buy an iPhone if it looked like a Samsung Galaxy at the front? Yes No Yes 57.85% No 42.15%









