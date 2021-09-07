Working out – Google Fit app hits 100 million downloads on Android

Working out – Google Fit app hits 100 million downloads on Android0
Smartwatch and fitness band sales are through the roof, with some extremely affordable options like the Xiaomi Mi Band offering encouragement towards a healthier lifestyle to even the most budget-conscious among us.
As noticed by WCCF Tech, the Google Fit app has now been downloaded more than a staggering 100 million times on Android. Huawei Health still appears to be on top, though, while Mi Fit is currently clocked at over 50 million downloads on Android. It's a similar situation on iPhone, where both of those health apps rank higher by popularity over Google Fit, but perhaps not for long.
Earlier this year Google Fit got the ability to measure heart and respiratory rate using only the user's phone, no smartwatch or fitness band even needed.
The app also has a lot going for it in terms of credibility. Aside from having a big name like Google behind it, Google Fit prides itself in its collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the American Heart Association (AHA). It can provide encouragement for users to reach WHO and AHA's recommended weekly amount of physical activity and claims that this will help reduce one's risk of heart disease, improve sleep quality and even mental health.