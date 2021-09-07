Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
Accessories Apps Google Wearables

Working out – Google Fit app hits 100 million downloads on Android

Radoslav Minkov
By
0
Working out – Google Fit app hits 100 million downloads on Android
The last two years might have been the perfect time for working out at home, but also the worst time for getting in shape at the gym. Gyms have been reopening since earlier this year, but months of training at home might have encouraged the masses to stay healthy on their own merits instead.

Smartwatch and fitness band sales are through the roof, with some extremely affordable options like the Xiaomi Mi Band offering encouragement towards a healthier lifestyle to even the most budget-conscious among us.

And while a good chunk of the best smartwatches and the best fitness bands come from Chinese companies, thus requiring their users to download the Huawei Health app or the Xiaomi Mi Fit app, for example, big daddy Google is increasingly keeping up.

As noticed by WCCF Tech, the Google Fit app has now been downloaded more than a staggering 100 million times on Android. Huawei Health still appears to be on top, though, while Mi Fit is currently clocked at over 50 million downloads on Android. It's a similar situation on iPhone, where both of those health apps rank higher by popularity over Google Fit, but perhaps not for long.



Earlier this year Google Fit got the ability to measure heart and respiratory rate using only the user's phone, no smartwatch or fitness band even needed.

The app also has a lot going for it in terms of credibility. Aside from having a big name like Google behind it, Google Fit prides itself in its collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the American Heart Association (AHA). It can provide encouragement for users to reach WHO and AHA's recommended weekly amount of physical activity and claims that this will help reduce one's risk of heart disease, improve sleep quality and even mental health.

The recent collaboration between Google and Samsung that resulted in the new Galaxy Watch 4 running Google's Wear OS operating system will likely further help Google and its services reach even more people.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

WhatsApp adds new "Last Seen" removal option
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
WhatsApp adds new "Last Seen" removal option
New gaming phone on the block, as flashy as they come – RedMagic 6S Pro 5G
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
New gaming phone on the block, as flashy as they come – RedMagic 6S Pro 5G
Spotify to blame for Google Alarms not going off; Google working on a fix
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Spotify to blame for Google Alarms not going off; Google working on a fix
At least 3 lawsuits filed against T-Mobile for its recent major security breach
by Iskra Petrova,  0
At least 3 lawsuits filed against T-Mobile for its recent major security breach
WhatsApp for iOS will be getting redesigned chat bubbles in a future update
by Iskra Petrova,  0
WhatsApp for iOS will be getting redesigned chat bubbles in a future update
TikTok beats YouTube in average watch time in the US and UK, according to a new report
by Iskra Petrova,  3
TikTok beats YouTube in average watch time in the US and UK, according to a new report
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless