Woot is holding a massive sale on refurbished iPhones with 90-day warranties

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 30, 2020, 5:20 AM
If you're not that excited about Apple's first rumored iPhone release of 2020, which might be right around the corner with a relatively compact display, chunky bezels, and a conventional front-mounted fingerprint scanner in tow, this fresh batch of killer Woot deals is likely to put a big smile on your face. That is, as long as you're also not interested in picking up a 2019-released member of the iPhone 11 family.

Every single iPhone variant unveiled between the fall of 2016 and the fall of 2018 is on sale today only at the aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer, which means you can pay as little as $139.99 and no more than $649.99 for a refurbished handset with a 90-day warranty included. The most affordable model is naturally a 32GB iPhone 7 storage variant, but 2016's 4.7-incher can also be purchased for $159.99 as a fully unlocked device with a whopping 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room.


Check out all the deals here



Meanwhile, the jumbo-sized iPhone 7 Plus is a pretty great bargain too at $220, $245, and $270 in 32, 128, and 256GB storage configurations respectively. It's hard to argue with the value for money provided by the newer iPhone 8 and 8 Plus as well at starting prices of $245 and $320 respectively.

Up next, we have the modern "all-screen" club, consisting of a $380 and up iPhone X, an iPhone XR fetching as little as 400 bucks, the iPhone XS for $450 and up, and last but certainly not least, the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max available for $600 and up. 

All of these refurbished mobile devices are sold in so-called "scratch & dent" condition, which essentially means they're likely to present a "moderate level of wear and tear" including "scratches, dents, and dings." But fret not, as Woot claims to have tested every single unit available at a big discount right now, vouching for their flawless overall functionality (yes, even as far as the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are concerned) and promising all of the batteries have been certified to work at a "minimum 85% capacity." That's not too shabby for such ultra-affordable iPhones backed by 90-day seller warranties. 
