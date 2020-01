Woot is holding a massive sale on refurbished iPhones with 90-day warranties

Every single iPhone variant unveiled between the fall of 2016 and the fall of 2018 is on sale today only at the aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer, which means you can pay as little as $139.99 and no more than $649.99 for a refurbished handset with a 90-day warranty included. The most affordable model is naturally a 32GB iPhone 7 storage variant, but 2016's 4.7-incher can also be purchased for $159.99 as a fully unlocked device with a whopping 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room.









Meanwhile, the jumbo-sized iPhone 7 Plus is a pretty great bargain too at $220, $245, and $270 in 32, 128, and 256GB storage configurations respectively. It's hard to argue with the value for money provided by the newer iPhone 8 and 8 Plus as well at starting prices of $245 and $320 respectively.









All of these refurbished mobile devices are sold in so-called "scratch & dent" condition, which essentially means they're likely to present a "moderate level of wear and tear" including "scratches, dents, and dings." But fret not, as Woot claims to have tested every single unit available at a big discount right now, vouching for their flawless overall functionality (yes, even as far as the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are concerned) and promising all of the batteries have been certified to work at a "minimum 85% capacity." That's not too shabby for such ultra-affordable iPhones backed by 90-day seller warranties.

If you're not that excited about Apple's first rumored iPhone release of 2020 , which might be right around the corner with a relatively compact display , chunky bezels, and a conventional front-mounted fingerprint scanner in tow, this fresh batch of killer Woot deals is likely to put a big smile on your face. That is, as long as you're also not interested in picking up a 2019-released member of the iPhone 11 family.