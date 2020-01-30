Woot is holding a massive sale on refurbished iPhones with 90-day warranties
Check out all the deals here
Meanwhile, the jumbo-sized iPhone 7 Plus is a pretty great bargain too at $220, $245, and $270 in 32, 128, and 256GB storage configurations respectively. It's hard to argue with the value for money provided by the newer iPhone 8 and 8 Plus as well at starting prices of $245 and $320 respectively.
Up next, we have the modern "all-screen" club, consisting of a $380 and up iPhone X, an iPhone XR fetching as little as 400 bucks, the iPhone XS for $450 and up, and last but certainly not least, the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max available for $600 and up.
All of these refurbished mobile devices are sold in so-called "scratch & dent" condition, which essentially means they're likely to present a "moderate level of wear and tear" including "scratches, dents, and dings." But fret not, as Woot claims to have tested every single unit available at a big discount right now, vouching for their flawless overall functionality (yes, even as far as the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are concerned) and promising all of the batteries have been certified to work at a "minimum 85% capacity." That's not too shabby for such ultra-affordable iPhones backed by 90-day seller warranties.
