A woman ended up with soap instead of an iPhone 13 Pro Max

A woman ended up with soap instead of an iPhone 13 Pro Max2
As reported by AppleInsider, a London-based mom ordered the iPhone 13 Pro Max with a 36-month contract from Sky Mobile. The total purchase was £1,500. That translates to about $2,000.
Khaoula Lafhaily, 32, paid for the phone on January 24 with the option for next-day delivery. Unfortunately, even before she received soap instead of a phone, she had some problems with shipping. The driver of the parcel did not end up delivering the device in 24 hours, only sending Lafhaily a message that said they were “stuck in traffic”.
Two days later, the driver supposedly tried to deliver the package again, but Lafhaily ended up without a phone one more time.
The culmination of the bad delivery experience was three days after the initial purchase. Lafhaily ended up getting a package that did not contain a brand new iPhone. It wasn’t even a case of the wrong model iPhone being delivered. Lafhaily opened her long-awaited package to discover it contained a bottle of hand soap instead of a new premium phone. That’s one expensive soap if you ask us.
Lafhaily claims she called Sky Mobile the moment she received the package. According to her, the carrier said it will launch an investigation on the matter, but it’s been a week since she last had contact with a representative of Sky Mobile, and there are no further developments on the case.
We hope the carrier finds out what went wrong and finally delivers Lafhaily’s now long-awaited iPhone 13 Pro Max. We also hope she keeps at least most of her excitement for her new device, even though there were so many delivery problems, as this is a great phone to have.
There is no word on who’s at fault for not delivering the correct item. It could have been the delivery service itself, shipping the wrong package to Lafhaily. Unfortunately, some comments suggest it could be the delivery driver’s fault. Allegedly, they could have opened the package and decided to get away with a free iPhone, replacing it with soap to make it look like their employer’s or the carrier’s fault.
A woman from China received an apple-flavoured yogurt instead of an Apple phone
While shipping the wrong item isn’t something that happens very often with phones, there was another case prior to this one of an iPhone delivery failure. One year ago, a woman in China received an apple-flavoured yogurt instead of an iPhone 12 Pro Max. The woman, called Liu, uploaded a video on Weibo, explaining she spent over $1,500 to buy the new iPhone from Apple’s official online store.
According to Liu, someone switched the iPhone with the yogurt instead. Local police did an investigation and ended up marking the case as a theft, but they were not sure where along the line of delivery the theft happened.
Liu received her package from a parcel locker in her residential community. The fact that she did not receive it directly from the courier might suggest that either the courier, or someone else that had access to her locker, stole the woman’s expensive iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Both the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the 12 Pro Max were the most expensive Apple phones from their years of release. They feature big OLED displays, triple-camera systems, large batteries, and a premium build. Another thing that's premium is their price tag, which makes them a big target for thieves.
What's sad is that it looks like there were no further developments in the story, and we have not heard whether Liu received her desired iPhone in the end.
