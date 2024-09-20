With watchOS 11, Apple Watch can take control as your new TV remote

Open the Remote app on your Apple Watch. Tap on your Apple TV. If you don't see it, hit the Plus/Add button. Enter the passcode that appears on your Apple Watch. Once you see the pairing icon next to your Apple Watch, you're all set to control your Apple TV.

iOS 18

The Apple Watch SE 2

Apple Watch Series 6 and later

Both generations of the Apple Watch Ultra.

If you have never paired your Apple Watch with your Apple TV but want to give it a shot, you'll need to connect both devices first. If your Apple Watch isn't on the same Wi-Fi network as your Apple TV, start by connecting it. Once that's done, follow these steps:To use watchOS 11, you'll need an iPhone XS or newer running. The update is compatible with:TV remotes always seem to disappear or sit just out of reach right when you're getting comfortable on the couch. So, I think it is pretty cool that now you can fully manage your TV with something that is strapped to your wrist.