With watchOS 11, Apple Watch can take control as your new TV remote

Your Apple Watch can now step in as your TV remote

The Remote app on both watchOS and iOS allows you to manage your Apple TV 4K right from your Watch or iPhone. And while the Apple Watch has featured this app for quite some time, watchOS 11 kicks it up a notch by turning it into a complete TV remote.Before, the Apple Watch's Remote app offered just the basics, like playing or pausing videos, going back in menus, swiping through the tvOS interface, and tapping to select content. It was functional but quite limited in what it could do.With watchOS 11, the Remote app has finally stepped up its game to match the capabilities of a physical Siri Remote. It still handles all the basic tasks, but now you can use the Digital Crown to adjust the volume, which is a pretty nice update.Plus, you can also press and hold the Digital Crown to summon Siri on your Apple TV. And if you want to stop the sound, you can now simply tap the three-dot menu to mute or unmute audio. From there, you can also change captions and even power the Apple TV on or off.