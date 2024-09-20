Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

With watchOS 11, Apple Watch can take control as your new TV remote

Following the launch of the new iPhone 16 series and the tenth generation Apple Watch Series 10, just recently, Apple rolled out the latest iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and the WatchOS 11. The latter brings a bunch of new health and fitness features, plus some additions that could make your TV time a lot more enjoyable.

Your Apple Watch can now step in as your TV remote


The Remote app on both watchOS and iOS allows you to manage your Apple TV 4K right from your Watch or iPhone. And while the Apple Watch has featured this app for quite some time, watchOS 11 kicks it up a notch by turning it into a complete TV remote.

Before, the Apple Watch's Remote app offered just the basics, like playing or pausing videos, going back in menus, swiping through the tvOS interface, and tapping to select content. It was functional but quite limited in what it could do.

With watchOS 11, the Remote app has finally stepped up its game to match the capabilities of a physical Siri Remote. It still handles all the basic tasks, but now you can use the Digital Crown to adjust the volume, which is a pretty nice update.

Plus, you can also press and hold the Digital Crown to summon Siri on your Apple TV. And if you want to stop the sound, you can now simply tap the three-dot menu to mute or unmute audio. From there, you can also change captions and even power the Apple TV on or off.

Siri remote for Apple TV displayed on a white background.
Essentially, the Apple Watch now packs the same features as the physical Siri Remote you see here. | Image credit – Apple


If you have never paired your Apple Watch with your Apple TV but want to give it a shot, you'll need to connect both devices first. If your Apple Watch isn't on the same Wi-Fi network as your Apple TV, start by connecting it. Once that's done, follow these steps:

  1. Open the Remote app on your Apple Watch.
  2. Tap on your Apple TV. If you don't see it, hit the Plus/Add button.
  3. Enter the passcode that appears on your Apple Watch.
  4. Once you see the pairing icon next to your Apple Watch, you're all set to control your Apple TV.

To use watchOS 11, you'll need an iPhone XS or newer running iOS 18. The update is compatible with:

  • The Apple Watch SE 2
  • Apple Watch Series 6 and later
  • Both generations of the Apple Watch Ultra.

TV remotes always seem to disappear or sit just out of reach right when you're getting comfortable on the couch. So, I think it is pretty cool that now you can fully manage your TV with something that is strapped to your wrist.
