Stop using this combination Apple Watch charger/power bank as it is now considered a fire hazard

Flames from a red hot fire take up the entire space of the header.
If you use a particular third-party charger/power bank to power up the battery in your Apple Watch or other devices, you need to listen up because this product has not only been recalled, but it has been declared a fire hazard by the manufacturer. The charger in mind is not made by a sleepy old company just getting into the business but is sold by Belkin, one of the leading suppliers of third-party charging gear for Apple products. The product being recalled is the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K, BPD005.

Belkin says that it will refund the full cost of the product to those who purchased it. The manufacturer's suggested retail price of the combination Apple Watch wireless charger/10000mAh power bank was $99.99 although some retailers might have sold it for less. 

The issue with this particular product was created during the manufacturing process and could result in overheating of the charger's lithium cells. The overcharged cells could start a fire making the product "a fire hazard to consumers." So far, Belkin says that no injuries have been reported and no other Belkin product is being recalled. If you use one of the many other Belkin charging products, there is nothing that you need to do.

Photo of the recalled Belkin BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K, BPD005 which has been recalled.
This is the wireless Apple Watch charger plus power bank being recalled by Belkin. | Image credit-Belkin

Belkin has released a support page with instructions on how to return the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K, BPD005. Simply tap this link and select which language you want the support page to appear in. The support page contains a form that you will need to fill out with some of your personal information (such as your name, address, phone number, and email address) so that Belkin can get in touch with you, if necessary, and know where to send your refund.

Other information, such as a valid serial number for the product you are returning, is required. The support page shows you how you can obtain this information from the charger/power bank. If you cannot obtain the serial number, check the box that says, "I do not have a serial number for this power bank." With the filled-out form, you need to include a copy of the purchase receipt and a photo showing the front and back of the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K, BPD005 unit you own.

Important: Do not dispose of your charger/power bank until Belkin contacts you and says that it is okay to do so.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

