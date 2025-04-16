Windows Hello says "not today" after this sneaky Windows 11 bug
Up Next:
There's a new bug affecting a small set of users on Windows 11, and it's been confirmed by Microsoft now. The bug seems to prevent some users from signing into their laptop or PC using Windows Hello. Apparently, the issue is related to using facial recognition to unlock a laptop or PC.
Microsoft refers to the problem as an "edge case" and it seems to affect a small amount of Windows 11 users. It seems the bug appears only after installing a specific Windows 11 update, and then performing a Push button reset. Also, the bug could be triggered by using the Reset this PC feature while selecting Keep my Files and Local install.
There's now a support document by Microsoft outlining the issue. The bug apparently affects devices with specific security features enabled on them. If you're affected by the bug, you would be unable to login to Windows services using Windows Hello facial recognition or PIN.
Affected users also might observe a Windows Hello Message saying the PIN is not available and requesting them to set up a new PIN. Some users are also seeing a message just stating something went wrong with the face setup.
As a workaround, if you want to log in using PIN, you need to follow the Set my PIN prompt and re-enroll in Windows Hello. If you want to use Facial recognition, you need to once again re-enroll in Windows Hello: by going to Settings, then Accounts, then the Sign-in option, clicking on "Facial recognition (Windows Hello)" and selecting Set up. Then, you should follow the instructions.
Microsoft refers to the problem as an "edge case" and it seems to affect a small amount of Windows 11 users. It seems the bug appears only after installing a specific Windows 11 update, and then performing a Push button reset. Also, the bug could be triggered by using the Reset this PC feature while selecting Keep my Files and Local install.
So, the general public is likely not affected by this bug as it appears in very specific circumstances and conditions.
There's now a support document by Microsoft outlining the issue. The bug apparently affects devices with specific security features enabled on them. If you're affected by the bug, you would be unable to login to Windows services using Windows Hello facial recognition or PIN.
At the moment, there seems not to be a fix for the bug just yet. However, Microsoft's support page is offering a workaround until the tech giant fixes it.
As a workaround, if you want to log in using PIN, you need to follow the Set my PIN prompt and re-enroll in Windows Hello. If you want to use Facial recognition, you need to once again re-enroll in Windows Hello: by going to Settings, then Accounts, then the Sign-in option, clicking on "Facial recognition (Windows Hello)" and selecting Set up. Then, you should follow the instructions.
Things that are NOT allowed: