Windows 11 accidentally time-travels to 2006 — and Vista says hi
A quirky bug replaces the startup sound with Vista's iconic chime — and no one really knows why.
Image Credit – Clint Patterson on Unsplash
Feeling nostalgic about the old times? Well, a new (and quite funny) bug on Windows 11 brings back Microsoft's iconic Windows Vista boot sound from 2006. And yep, it does bring back time.
The quirk has been found on laptops and PCs after installing the latest flight. Upon bootup, their users are faced with a startup sound that both Windows Vista and Windows 7 played when logging in. Such a classic!
Apparently, the old is here to reclaim its past glory, isn't it?
Meanwhile, Microsoft has commented about the "bug" in the release note for the flight, stating this flight comes with a blast from the past, acknowledging the situation. The tech giant states it's working on a fix.
Windows 7 and Windows Vista boot sound was the same. Actually, Windows 7 had quite a lot in common with Windows Vista, and at the time when it was released, many people found it almost as a service pack aimed at fixing Windows Vista's issues, but not like a completely new OS.
Windows 7, for quite some time, kept at its glory even after the release of Windows 10 and 11. Nevertheless, now Windows 10 is facing its end of support and Windows 11 is taking more and more market share. It seems nice for Windows 11 to pay its respects to the elders, playing their tune for once.
Microsoft has yet to say what caused this bug, so it is not clear how it appeared. Right now, the old boot sound plays instead of the usual Windows 11 startup sound, which seems to be missing from the latest flights.
User XenoPanther discovered the bug and posted about it on X, underlining that the usual Windows 11 startup sound was missing, replaced by the old Windows Vista startup sound in system files as well.
Latest Windows 11 preview build has a fun bug that restores Windows Vista's iconic boot up sound. A surprise blast from the past lol https://t.co/5tGM3vZceUpic.twitter.com/jbJA9LmoWA— Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) June 16, 2025
As Windows Central notes, it's even funnier given the fact that many have found the new Liquid Glass look by Apple reminiscent of Windows Vista...
Meanwhile, Microsoft has commented about the "bug" in the release note for the flight, stating this flight comes with a blast from the past, acknowledging the situation. The tech giant states it's working on a fix.
Windows 7 and Windows Vista boot sound was the same. Actually, Windows 7 had quite a lot in common with Windows Vista, and at the time when it was released, many people found it almost as a service pack aimed at fixing Windows Vista's issues, but not like a completely new OS.
Windows 7, for quite some time, kept at its glory even after the release of Windows 10 and 11. Nevertheless, now Windows 10 is facing its end of support and Windows 11 is taking more and more market share. It seems nice for Windows 11 to pay its respects to the elders, playing their tune for once.
