Samsung's new sweepstakes starts tomorrow; grand prize is a Galaxy S23 Ultra and a $400 check

How would you like to win a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ? Starting tomorrow, March 25th at 12 midnight CDT, and running through 11:59 pm CDT on April 4th, Samsung's latest sweepstakes will be open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia who are 18 years of age and older. Those entering the sweepstakes must have an AT&T wireless account as of today, March 24th.





To enter, watch the @SamsungMobileUS Twitter account for tweets to be sent on March 25th, April 1st, and April 3rd. By following the directions in each tweet, you will re-tweet the post to obtain one entry in the random drawing. Only one entry is allowed per person and obviously, you must be a Twitter subscriber to enter the sweepstakes. Those who are not Twitter subscribers can join the social media site at Twitter.com. All entries must be submitted by 11:59 pm CDT on April 4th.









Keep in mind that entries containing lewd, obscene, and profane language will not be accepted and will disqualify an Entrant. The winner will be chosen from a random drawing that will be held on or about April 5th. The winner will receive the only grand prize available in the sweepstakes, a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra along with a $400 check to help cover taxes. The value of the grand prize is $1,599.99. The winner will be informed by Samsung via a Direct Message (DM). The DM will contain instructions that must be followed within 24 hours.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 1440 x 3088 resolution, peak brightness of 1750 nits, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy is under the hood along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.





The camera array on the back includes a 200MP primary, two 10MP telephoto cameras with 3x and 10x optical zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a front-facing 12MP selfie camera. A 5000mAh battery keeps the lights on and charges at 45W (wired) and 10W (wireless). The phone comes out of the box with the S Pen and there there is housing for the digital pen on the device.







Good luck.

