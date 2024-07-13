Will the Apple Watch 10 take your blood pressure? | PA Show Е9

Watch our new PhoneArena Show podcast channel on YouTube – subscribe to make sure each new episode gets shown on your feed as soon as it's published. Your help is greatly appreciated!





In this episode of the PhoneArena Show, we dive into some exciting tech updates. First on the line are all the recent rumors surrounding the upcoming Apple Watch Series 10 , which is expected to have a larger screen, thinner body, and a new processor. We also explore potential breakthrough health features like blood pressure and sleep apnea monitoring, as well as the possibility of a plastic body for the next Watch FE version.









We also cover the attack of the super-slim foldables, starting with the Honor Magic V3, which is now officially announced with a super-thin profile of just 9.2mm! Following this, we discuss Xiaomi's first global foldable, the Mix Fold 4, which may feature an even thinner profile – it's expected to show up sometime this month. Lastly, we dive into Samsung's record Q2 profits, driven by high-speed memory chips for AI.