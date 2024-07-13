Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
Will the Apple Watch 10 take your blood pressure? | PA Show Е9

Will the Apple Watch 10 take your blood pressure? | PA Show Е9
In this episode of the PhoneArena Show, we dive into some exciting tech updates. First on the line are all the recent rumors surrounding the upcoming Apple Watch Series 10, which is expected to have a larger screen, thinner body, and a new processor. We also explore potential breakthrough health features like blood pressure and sleep apnea monitoring, as well as the possibility of a plastic body for the next Watch FE version.

We also cover the attack of the super-slim foldables, starting with the Honor Magic V3, which is now officially announced with a super-thin profile of just 9.2mm! Following this, we discuss Xiaomi's first global foldable, the Mix Fold 4, which may feature an even thinner profile – it's expected to show up sometime this month. Lastly, we dive into Samsung's record Q2 profits, driven by high-speed memory chips for AI.
Rad Slavov Editor-in-chief, Reviewer and Author
Rad Slavov is the Editor-in-Chief at PhoneArena. He joined the media in 2008, right on the cusp of the modern smartphone revolution. Through time and perseverance, he amassed a great deal of knowledge and industry know-how, allowing him to guide and organize the company's growing line-up of talented content creators and ever-expanding content portfolio.

