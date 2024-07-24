The $500 HMD Skyline is the modern Nokia of your dreams - and they (literally) killed it

Spoiler: It looks shockingly good - on the outside and on the inside. But it has one major problem… I mean “update”.





HMD Skyline is the ultimate nostalgic Nokia with repairable design! But is it built like a Nokia, or does it just look like one?



Before talking about aesthetics, the real design feat here is that the $500/€500 HMD Skyline might be the most easily repairable smartphone on the market right now (save for the Fairphone 5 ), and that’s a big deal.



As expected, HMD has teamed up with iFixit so you can get a repair kit directly from the most reputable source. In fact, all you need is a tiny T3 screwdriver and an opening pick - you unscrew the single T3 screw, which holds the back glass of the Skyline in place, and then pop it open using something like a guitar pick.



But hey, phone-makers are now making steps in the right direction. Most likely in preparation for the EU’s law for more easily removable batteries in phones (coming into effect in 2027).



Going the extra mile, HMD will be selling spare parts on its website. The best part (no pun intended)? The prices seem more than reasonable - especially compared to (say) Apple’s:



$95 for a new display

$25 for a new battery

$30 for a new battery cover

$20 for a new charging port

$5 for an iFixit repair kit

Inside and out, nostalgic or not, the HMD Skyline is one of the most special phones you can buy in 2024





All in all, this level of attention to repairability instantly makes the HMD Skyline (and likely more HMD phones to come) special. And that’s not taking into account the nostalgic, throwback design I started the story with.



Being able to reach into a bucket full of iconic Nokia designs, pick one, pimp it up, and turn it into a modern smartphone must be an incredible feeling as a phone-maker. And HMD is taking advantage of it!



Now, I’ve never used the Nokia N9 (frankly, I’ve never even seen the thing), but I’m sure those who have, must feel a strong pull towards the 2024 twist on the 2011 legend. Plus, nostalgic or not, the HMD Skyline looks hot, and about as unique as a slab phone can look in 2024.



HMD Skyline: A lesson on making one of the best $500 phones on the planet, and killing it - all in one go





A head-turning, nostalgic design, and easily repairable too! There surely must be something wrong with the specs of the HMD Skyline… But not really.



Perfectly sized 6.55-inch, 144 Hz OLED display

More-than-capable Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 mid-range chip paired with 8/12GB of RAM (and 128/256GB of storage)

Surprisingly promising 108MP - 50MP - 13MP camera system with 1x, 2x optical zoom, 4x lossless zoom, and an ultra-wide angle shooter + a 50MP selfie camera (with auto-focus)

4,600 mAh battery with 33W wired, 15W wireless + reverse wireless charging

Stereo speakers and IP54 dust/splash resistance

And all of that for $500/€500

Of course, I can’t recommend buying a phone based on the design and spec sheet alone (and you’ll see why in a bit), but the hardware on the HMD Skyline looks very promising for the price.



Especially when you take into account the dedicated, high-res zoom camera, the selfie shooter with auto-focus, and the wireless + reverse wireless charging. Those features are usually reserved for $1,000 flagship phones.



But HMD had to mess up…

One major Android update - one major Android problem: The awesome HMD Skyline is pretty much impossible to recommend





Unfortunately, we’ve come to the part where I must let you down. Or rather when HMD must let you down.

The Skyline’s is set to get only 2 major Android updates, and this couldn’t be more disappointing considering the super well-balanced phone HMD has managed to build.



In fact, the Skyline is launching with



And to that I say… Wow! What a way to kill your brand new phone.







What is the point of going through the whole process of designing this cool, nostalgic piece of tech, and then going through a ton more Research and Development, manufacturing, and marketing… To finally ship a phone that’s going to be more or less irrelevant, and impossible to recommend?



Especially when competing phones in this price range, such as the OnePlus Nord 4, and the cheaper Galaxy A35 promises 5-6 years of software support.



Sure, they aren’t nearly as “repairable”, and have zero of that iconic Nokia DNA, but we’re comparing apples to oranges here. In other words, HMD should’ve made sure the Skyline is competitive in terms of software support, so this isn’t a topic of discussion in the first place.







When HMD acquired the rights to use the Nokia brand for phones and tablets, along with some feature phone designs and patents, we all thought the “Nokia” branding was a major part of the reason for the acquisition.Nokia used to be a major player in the mobile phone market, and despite the company’s inability to successfully transition into the “iPhone era”, it still has a strong brand reputation - especially for durability.Sure, Nokia phones haven’t been popular for ages, but such level of customer trust and brand recognition means people are far more likely to feel confident in buying phones with the Nokia brand - compared to phones from a company they’ve never heard of.But the kicker came when, earlier this year, HMD decided the “Nokia” branding was no longer beneficial, and started rebranding existing Nokia phones, which now come with the “HMD” logo on them. Ironically, this makes HMD phones look like phones coming from an unknown phone-maker…And that’s where the $500/€500 HMD Skyline comes in… A 2024 take on the Nokia N9!