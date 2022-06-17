 WhatsApp rolls out new options to privacy control settings - PhoneArena
WhatsApp is working to bring a lot of new features to its messaging app, we know that already, but can hardly guess when exactly they’ll be made available or if they’ll be ready for prime time any time soon. The following new privacy features have been in the works for a long time, but starting today, they’re rolling out to all WhatsApp users.

New options to your privacy control settings will soon be available, so if you’ve always wanted to keep your profile photo or status private for certain contacts, now you’ll be able to do that. The newly-added features provide some basic controls that you’ll be able to adjust on the fly.

For example, you can adjust privacy settings to control who can see your information, such as profile photo, about, status, or when you were last seen. The following options are now rolling out to WhatsApp:

  • Everyone: Your last seen, profile photo, about, or status will be available to all WhatsApp users.
  • My Contacts: Your last seen, profile photo, about, or status will be available to your contacts from your address book only.
  • My Contacts Except…: Your last seen, profile photo, about, or status will be available to your contacts from your address book, except those you exclude.
  • Nobody: Your last seen, profile photo, about, or status won't be available to anyone.

These new privacy controls settings are available on both Android and iPhone, so check either Google Play Store or App Store for a new WhatsApp update to start using the new privacy options.
