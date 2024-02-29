WhatsApp rolls out new search filter on Android devices

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Many apps have an issue with parity when it comes to functionality and WhatsApp is no exception to this unwritten rule. But Meta is working on providing all users with the same experience regardless of the platform they use.

Today, the social company made another step toward this goal by releasing a feature on Android that’s been available on other platforms, including iOS, Mac desktop and WhatsApp Web, for quite some time.

Mark Zuckerberg has just confirmed via his WhatsApp channel that Android users are now getting the ability to “search by date” on both individual and group chats. To take advantage of the new feature, simply head to the individual or group chat details, tap on the search button, and then choose the calendar icon to select a timeframe.

WhatsApp is working on even more search features, including filters like All, Contacts, Groups, Favorites, and Unread. While we don’t have a release date for any of these features that are currently in the works, it’s safe to say that WhatsApp will add these once testing ends.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp released new text formatting features last week, including new options like bullet and number lists, in-line code, and block quotes for individual, group chat, as well as Channels.

