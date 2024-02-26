WhatsApp stickers to get an animated boost with Lottie support





WhatsApp is making stickers more exciting by adding Lottie support while still making sure they work well with WebP, a popular image format known for being efficient and high-quality. Lottie allows for more intricate and dynamic animations compared to WebP images.



Lottie makes stickers on WhatsApp more interesting by adding movements, transitions, and effects. Plus, you can make them bigger or smaller without losing any quality, so they look great on all types of screens and chats. Unlike traditional animation formats like GIFs, Lottie uses vector graphics, which can be scaled to any size without pixelation, ensuring crispness on different screens.



The feature to share Lottie stickers is currently under development and will be available in a future update of the app. In addition to implementing Lottie support for stickers, WhatsApp is also working on support for animated emojis.



Messaging apps are evolving beyond text, images, and videos. Many apps now support GIFs, customizable sticker packs, and new Unicode emoji additions. For example, Google Messages, a key rival of WhatsApp, recently introduced



For the 3 billion people who use WhatsApp, a small but nice upgrade is on the way – improved stickers with clear and detailed animations.According to, the go-to source for WhatsApp updates, the latest beta for Android version 2.24.5.10 from the Google Play Store reveals that the app is working on support for animated stickers built on the Lottie framework. These will complement the basic WebP-based stickers already available.