WhatsApp spices up your chats with colorful new features

WhatsApp's new personalization options come with some pre-sets | Image credit: WhatsApp

Settings / Chats / Default chat theme

Chat theme

WhatApp also made it possible to apply the same theme to all chats or even make each one extra special with different themes. It’s important to mention that regardless of what you choose your chats to look like, they will only be visible to you.Those who already receive the update can now change the theme of their chats and channels by heading to. Keep in mind that in order to customize each and every one of your chats separately, you’ll have to click the chat name at the top of the chat screen, but only if you’re using an iPhone as your daily driver.On the other hand, Android users must click the 3-dot menu and choose “” to playing with the new personalization options.Although WhatsApp announced the new changes today, these features will be available globally over the coming weeks, so if you don’t see them right away, be patient.