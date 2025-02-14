WhatsApp spices up your chats with colorful new features

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

WhatsApp is rolling out its usual monthly update, but this time around the social app fully focuses on personalization features. The app has been testing a bucketload of new features in the last couple of months, but it seems that it takes a while to bring these to the stable version.

Earlier this week, WhatsApp announced that a new update is making its way to its users on iOS and Android platforms. The update introduces a range of new chat themes, as well as new wallpapers that customers can take advantage of during their conversations.

The new personalization features come with some pre-set options that users can pick from. First, you can now change both the background and bubbles in your chats or even mix and match colors to fit your mood.

Besides new chat themes, WhatsApp users can also spice up their chats by choosing from 30 new wallpaper options. If you’re not content with what the app has to offer, you can always upload a background from the camera roll. That way the background of your chats will be unique.

WhatsApp's new personalization options come with some pre-sets | Image credit: WhatsApp

WhatApp also made it possible to apply the same theme to all chats or even make each one extra special with different themes. It’s important to mention that regardless of what you choose your chats to look like, they will only be visible to you.

Those who already receive the update can now change the theme of their chats and channels by heading to Settings / Chats / Default chat theme. Keep in mind that in order to customize each and every one of your chats separately, you’ll have to click the chat name at the top of the chat screen, but only if you’re using an iPhone as your daily driver.

On the other hand, Android users must click the 3-dot menu and choose “Chat theme” to playing with the new personalization options.

Although WhatsApp announced the new changes today, these features will be available globally over the coming weeks, so if you don’t see them right away, be patient.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
