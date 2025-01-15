WhatsApp is adding new camera effects, self stickers, and quick reactions
WhatsApp is kicking off 2025 with a brand-new update that introduces new ways to interact with friends and family. A wide array of new features and design improvements such as camera effects, selfie stickers, and quicker reactions are now making their way to WhatsApp users worldwide.
Originally introduced last year, camera effects for video calls are being improved in the latest update with additional options. The new version of WhatsApp allows users to choose from the same 30 backgrounds, filters and effects that were released last year, whenever they take and send a video or photo in their chats. This should be available on both iOS and Android platform.
Speaking of stickers, the new update makes it possible for WhatsApp users to easily share a sticker pack they like directly in their chats.
Although WhatsApp is testing dozens of new features and improvements each month, the app gets only one major update each month. The previous three updates introduced custom lists, voice message transcripts, and improved calling.
The next new addition to WhatsApp, selfie stickers, is only available on Android, with iOS getting it very soon. If you’re a fan of custom stickers, you’ll now be able to turn selfies into a sticker with just a few taps. Simply click the sticker on “create sticker” and you should see the camera option to take a selfie and create your own sticker.
Last but not least, all WhatsApp users should now be able to reach much quicker to messages. Simply double tap a message to react and quickly scroll through the most-used reaction.
