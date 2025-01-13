WhatsApp’s upcoming AI feature could be your new Google Lens
While Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has been rolling back some of its policies lately, the push for AI seems to be going full steam ahead. The company is focused on making it even easier to access Meta AI, its AI-powered assistant, on Android phones.
With the release of the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.1.27 update on the Google Play Store, it's been discovered that WhatsApp is working on adding a widget for easy access to Meta AI.
Just keep in mind that this feature will only be available to accounts that already have access to AI-powered chats. Since Meta AI is still limited to certain regions and users, not everyone will get this widget right off the bat. For example, it's unavailable in the EU due to local laws and regulations.
For those who do have access, though, the widget will make it super easy to start a conversation with Meta AI without needing to open WhatsApp or dig through its menus. It'll be right there on your Home Screen, ready to go.
I think it's kind of like how Google Lens works, offering more details about what's in the image. However, WhatsApp's feature is still in the works and will be rolled out in a future update.
It looks like, with an upcoming update, one of the most widely used messaging apps will let you access Meta AI right from your Home Screen. This new widget will be totally optional and will appear alongside other widgets WhatsApp offers.
Meta AI widget might be coming soon to Android WhatsApp users.
With the widget, you'll be able to ask questions, get help, or chat with Meta AI however you like. It'll also include a quick shortcut to snap a photo and send it directly to Meta AI. Once that's done, you'll be able to ask the AI to edit the image, explain what's in it, or answer any questions you might have about the photo.
In other WhatsApp updates, the app could soon introduce a simpler, more streamlined way to create groups and communities. On top of that, it's also working on a new "Chat with us" feature, which will make getting human support faster through its web app.
