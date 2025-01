WhatsApp’s upcoming AI feature could be your new Google Lens

Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Just keep in mind that this feature will only be available to accounts that already have access to AI-powered chats. Since Meta AI is still limited to certain regions and users, not everyone will get this widget right off the bat. For example, it's unavailable in the EU due to local laws and regulations For those who do have access, though, the widget will make it super easy to start a conversation with Meta AI without needing to open WhatsApp or dig through its menus. It'll be right there on your Home Screen, ready to go.With the widget, you'll be able to ask questions, get help, or chat with Meta AI however you like. It'll also include a quick shortcut to snap a photo and send it directly to Meta AI. Once that's done, you'll be able to ask the AI to edit the image, explain what's in it, or answer any questions you might have about the photo.I think it's kind of like how Google Lens works, offering more details about what's in the image. However, WhatsApp's feature is still in the works and will be rolled out in a future update.In other WhatsApp updates, the app could soon introduce a simpler, more streamlined way to create groups and communities . On top of that, it's also working on a new "Chat with us" feature , which will make getting human support faster through its web app.