Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

WhatsApp’s upcoming AI feature could be your new Google Lens

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps
WhatsApp’s upcoming AI feature could be your new Google Lens
While Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has been rolling back some of its policies lately, the push for AI seems to be going full steam ahead. The company is focused on making it even easier to access Meta AI, its AI-powered assistant, on Android phones.

With the release of the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.1.27 update on the Google Play Store, it's been discovered that WhatsApp is working on adding a widget for easy access to Meta AI.

It looks like, with an upcoming update, one of the most widely used messaging apps will let you access Meta AI right from your Home Screen. This new widget will be totally optional and will appear alongside other widgets WhatsApp offers.



Just keep in mind that this feature will only be available to accounts that already have access to AI-powered chats. Since Meta AI is still limited to certain regions and users, not everyone will get this widget right off the bat. For example, it's unavailable in the EU due to local laws and regulations.

For those who do have access, though, the widget will make it super easy to start a conversation with Meta AI without needing to open WhatsApp or dig through its menus. It'll be right there on your Home Screen, ready to go.

With the widget, you'll be able to ask questions, get help, or chat with Meta AI however you like. It'll also include a quick shortcut to snap a photo and send it directly to Meta AI. Once that's done, you'll be able to ask the AI to edit the image, explain what's in it, or answer any questions you might have about the photo.

I think it's kind of like how Google Lens works, offering more details about what's in the image. However, WhatsApp's feature is still in the works and will be rolled out in a future update.

In other WhatsApp updates, the app could soon introduce a simpler, more streamlined way to create groups and communities. On top of that, it's also working on a new "Chat with us" feature, which will make getting human support faster through its web app.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Samsung's exclusive Galaxy S25 reservation campaign is still here, saving you up to $1,250
Samsung's exclusive Galaxy S25 reservation campaign is still here, saving you up to $1,250
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Galaxy S25, S25+ and Ultra: the master leak is here with detailed spec lists
Galaxy S25, S25+ and Ultra: the master leak is here with detailed spec lists

Latest News

iPhone sales continue to fall and Apple shares decline as Siri fails to impress
iPhone sales continue to fall and Apple shares decline as Siri fails to impress
From OnePlus 13 to Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Do camera partnerships really deliver?
From OnePlus 13 to Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Do camera partnerships really deliver?
Nintendo lawyers allegedly paid a visit to the Switch 2's leaker
Nintendo lawyers allegedly paid a visit to the Switch 2's leaker
Wi-Fi is down: cyberattack strikes ASML's neighbor and talent feeder
Wi-Fi is down: cyberattack strikes ASML's neighbor and talent feeder
Samsung should grow up and stop with the small-scale experiments already!
Samsung should grow up and stop with the small-scale experiments already!
The next iPhone is going to debut very soon
The next iPhone is going to debut very soon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless