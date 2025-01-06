Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!

WhatsApp to offer a clutter-free new approach to creating groups and communities

By
WhatsApp on an Android phone showing its rating and the Install button.
WhatsApp is always working on new features and the latest one that the company is currently developing is related to creating new groups and communities on the app. The folks at WABetaInfo have discovered WhatsApp is working on a way to centralize creation tools in the Chats tab.

The new feature has been discovered on WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.1.11. If you've signed up for beta testing, the update is available from the Google Play Store. Meanwhile, you can see in the screenshots below what the new feature will look like.

WhatsApp will show new banners titled "Simplified Creation" and "Create from one space" for you. The new banners will lead you to the Chats tab where you can create groups and communities.


There's a new floating conversation button at the bottom right corner for you to start a new chat, group, or community. Thanks to this update, WhatsApp is making the whole interface more clutter-free, and therefore, you will be enjoying a more focused experience on this app once this update becomes available.

Understandably, Meta will also remove the floating action button to create new communities in the Communities tab. This would make the Communities tab more visually appealing and again, less cluttered, which is a great thing.

If you tend to create new communities and groups often, like as if this is a part of your job or interest, you will be delighted about this update. Right now, the new feature is available to a limited set of Android beta testers and should roll out to beta users on iOS as well.

This feature is still in beta though, so it's not entirely clear when it will be made available to the general public. However, we expect it to happen sooner rather than later.

I'm always a big fan of simplifying user interfaces and eliminating clutter, so I'm in favor of this tweak. I always prefer an app that looks neat and organized, with centralized controls, so kudos to Meta for working on making WhatsApp look and feel better!
