WhatsApp working on a new "Chat with us" feature for faster human support through its web app

Apps
Image of an Android device showcasing the WhatsApp app
WhatsApp is making it easier for users to get help with a new "Chat with Us" feature that's being developed for the web app. This feature is designed to streamline the process of getting support by letting users quickly connect with the WhatsApp support team.

In the past, getting help through WhatsApp often involved navigating through a long list of frequently asked questions (FAQs). This could be time-consuming and might not always provide the specific answer users were looking for. With the new "Chat with Us" feature, users will be able to bypass the FAQs and directly contact the support team.

When users click on the "Chat with Us" option in the Help section, they'll be notified that they'll soon receive a message from the support team in a WhatsApp chat. The support team might initially respond with an AI-generated message or an automated response. However, users can request to chat with a human representative if needed.

Screenshot of the &amp;quot;chat with us&amp;quot; feature on WhatsApp
The "Chat with us" WhatsApp feature that is under development. | Image credit — WABetaInfo

For those not in the know, WhatsApp's web version can be used on devices that don't support its Android or iOS apps. This means you can use WhatsApp on your tablet, Chromebook, or desktop computer. However, the web app works by connecting to your WhatsApp account on your phone using a QR code, so it's basically like an extension of your phone's WhatsApp app.

I think this direct access to human support could be a game-changer for users who need quick solutions to their problems. It'll be interesting to see how this feature is implemented and how effectively it addresses user queries. While AI and automated responses can be helpful for common issues, having the option to connect with a human representative provides a level of reassurance and personalized assistance that's often needed for more complex problems.

It's also good to see WhatsApp paying so much attention to its web app lately by adding new features. One of the most interesting ones is a reverse image search feature that's currently in development. This will let users search for images they've received in chats, which could be super useful for finding the source of an image or tracking down information about it.

With all these new features, WhatsApp is making its web app more and more useful. It's becoming a real alternative to the mobile app, especially for people who spend a lot of time working on their computers. I'm excited to see what other features WhatsApp adds to its web app in the future.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices.

