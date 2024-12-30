WhatsApp working on a new "Chat with us" feature for faster human support through its web app

Receive the latest Apps news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

For those not in the know, WhatsApp's web version can be used on devices that don't support its Android or iOS apps. This means you can use WhatsApp on your tablet, Chromebook, or desktop computer. However, the web app works by connecting to your WhatsApp account on your phone using a QR code, so it's basically like an extension of your phone's WhatsApp app.I think this direct access to human support could be a game-changer for users who need quick solutions to their problems. It'll be interesting to see how this feature is implemented and how effectively it addresses user queries. While AI and automated responses can be helpful for common issues, having the option to connect with a human representative provides a level of reassurance and personalized assistance that's often needed for more complex problems.It's also good to see WhatsApp paying so much attention to its web app lately by adding new features. One of the most interesting ones is a reverse image search feature that's currently in development. This will let users search for images they've received in chats, which could be super useful for finding the source of an image or tracking down information about it.