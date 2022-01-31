WhatsApp's unlimited Google Drive backups may be coming to an end

Unlimited Google Drive backups for WhatsApp option may be gone soon

WhatsApp is working on a feature for managing backup sizes on Android

As you can see in the image below, the app will be offering ways for you to modify what gets backed up to Google Drive and what to exclude (probably in order to save space from your Google Drive storage).







Other recent WhatsApp features

