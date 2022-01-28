WhatsApp CEO hints at iPad app release

WhatsApp CEO hints at iPad app release0
“People have wanted an iPad app for a long time. We'd love to do it."
WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart lent some hopeful words to fans of the messaging platform during an interview with The Verge this week, when he announced that the company is looking into creating a native iPad WhatsApp app.
WhatsApp users have long been nagging the Facebook-owned company to make a viable app for Apple's iPad, but WhatsApp has been holding off—just like Instagram still lacks a native iPad app as well.
“We did a lot of work on the technology for supporting multiple devices,” Cathcart said in the interview.
WhatsApp's beta version of multi-device support, created last year, allowed users to link up to four devices at a time to their account. However, the downside was that you needed your phone to be connected to the internet the whole time for it to work—and even the beta version didn't include any iPad support.
With the new technology allowing for data to remain encrypted while syncing, and Cathcart's positive outlook, it seems that a native WhatsApp app may just be looming on the horizon after all.