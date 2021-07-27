Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

You will be able to easily transfer WhatsApp chats from iOS to Android using Android's Data Restore Tool

Iskra Petrova
By
The standard Android tool for transferring data from one device to another, Google's Data Restore Tool, is preparing a nice addition to its transferring arsenal. 9to5Google reports the Tool might soon be getting the capability to transfer WhatsApp chats from iOS to Android.

You will be able to transfer WhatsApp chats from iOS to Android using the Data Restore Tool


WhatsApp has a sometimes inconvenient limitation that it can be installed on only one smartphone per account. Despite the multi-device support that got recently introduced in a beta version of the app, the limitation for only one smartphone still stayed. This means there is no easy way for you to transfer your WhatsApp messages from iPhone to Android.

However, Android's built-in transfer app Data Restore Tool is getting ready to obtain the capability to do just that. The Data Restore Tool app's version 1.0.382048734, available on the Google Play Store, will soon be able to transfer WhatsApp chats and history from iOS to Android.

This feature does not currently work because WhatsApp first needs to launch the needed migration settings. According to WABetaInfo, this might happen sooner than later as WhatsApp has been spotted to be working on transfer options.

When WhatsApp introduces the needed changes, in order to start the WhatsApp chats' transfer between iOS and Android using the Tool, you need to follow these steps from the app itself:
Transfer WhatsApp Chats > Scan the QR code with your iPhone to open WhatsApp > Start > Keep your iPhone unlocked and WhatsApp open.

