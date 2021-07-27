You will be able to easily transfer WhatsApp chats from iOS to Android using Android's Data Restore Tool

You will be able to easily transfer WhatsApp chats from iOS to Android using Android's Data Restore Tool0
WhatsApp has a sometimes inconvenient limitation that it can be installed on only one smartphone per account. Despite the multi-device support that got recently introduced in a beta version of the app, the limitation for only one smartphone still stayed. This means there is no easy way for you to transfer your WhatsApp messages from iPhone to Android.
This feature does not currently work because WhatsApp first needs to launch the needed migration settings. According to WABetaInfo, this might happen sooner than later as WhatsApp has been spotted to be working on transfer options.
Transfer WhatsApp Chats > Scan the QR code with your iPhone to open WhatsApp > Start > Keep your iPhone unlocked and WhatsApp open.